tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's Mi, Redmi and Poco smartphones come pre-loaded with apps like Mi Browser, Mi Browser Pro/Mint Browser, which, were among the 59 apps that were banned in India in June. Since the ban, while the apps have been taken down from the Play Store in India so that new users can not install it, existing users still had the access to the said apps.

However, Xiaomi has now announced that it will soon roll out a MIUI update that will allow users to uninstall these banned apps from their smartphones. Previously, Xiaomi had announced that it is working on an updated version of MIUI that will not include the apps that are blocked by the government of India.

If you use a Xiaomi device, launching the Mi Browser app, you will be addressed by the following note:

"The Government of India has issued an interim order for blocking the Mi Browser Pro/Mint Browser App. As a responsible corporate, we have complied with this order by disabling all online content feed including news service and games centre, until further notice from the Government."

The company has also given out the list of smartphones that will get this update. These phones include Mi Mix 2, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9, Poco F1, Poco X2, and Poco M2 Pro.

Since the Clean Master app was also banned, Xiaomi had clarified that MIUI has its own Cleaner app and it is not the Clean Master app that is banned in India.

According to the company, the Mi Cleaner app was "only using the definitions that are vital to the functioning of our cleaner app". To avoid any confusion, Xiaomi will be removing those definitions from the updated app.

Users can also update the app manually by going to Settings> App system updater.

It further adds says that 'Clean Master' is a common industry name used by multiple app developers.