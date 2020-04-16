FP Trending

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India today.

Mi India released a teaser on Twitter, giving a glimpse of what’s in store. The teaser quite literally just teases an outline of the new gadget, revealing little else.

How many times do you clean your house every day? What if you could do it, without actually doing it yourself?#SmartCleaning solution for your smart home launching tomorrow.

“How many times do you clean your house every day? What if you could do it, without actually doing it yourself #SmartCleaning solution for your smart home launching tomorrow,” reads the post.

Xiaomi had unveiled the first version of its Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner with a Laser Detect System (LDS) in 2016. It is now expected to come up with some updates to its original model.

The launch comes at a time when people are locked in their homes due to coronovirus and must manage all domestic chores independently.

The USP of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner is its Laser Detect System which identifies objects in its proximity while cleaning a surface.

Another feature that makes the product smart is that it has Mi Home app integration, which lets a user control it remotely through a compatible smartphone.

The Chinese version of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner supports independent unloading, single sweeping and single mopping.

