Xiaomi to launch Mi MIX 4, Mi 9 with triple-rear camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC: Report

Xiaomi MIX 4's camera lens might have a periscope lens which allows for greater optical zoom.

tech2 News Staff Dec 29, 2018 11:32 AM IST

Xiaomi rolled out a handful of smartphones in 2018 and now rumours have started to flood, preparing us for what Xiaomi may have in store in 2019.

The two phones that Xiaomi might have lined up with Snapdragon 855 SoC are Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, as per a report in iThome.

The report also says the two phones might sport a triple rear camera.

The Mi MIX 4 could be Xiaomi's first to sport a triple-lens camera. Also, Xiaomi MIX 4's camera lens might have a periscope lens which allows for greater optical zoom.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Image: Xiaomi

As per previous reports, Xiaomi could start the year by rolling out the Mi MIX 3 5G edition powered with the new Snapdragon 855 SoC in the first quarter of 2019.

If the said smartphones do launch, they might be Xiaomi's first to be equipped with Snapdragon 855 SoC as well as 5G connectivity support.

There are no other specifications that have surfaced with respect to the phones as of now.

But we've got our ears to the ground for when they do!

 

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

