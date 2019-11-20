Wednesday, November 20, 2019Back to
Xiaomi to launch Mi Band 3i fitness band tomorrow in India, official teaser confirms

The upcoming Xiaomi band will be given to everyone who finishes the RunWithMi Marathon on 1 December


tech2 News StaffNov 20, 2019 11:23:49 IST

Xiaomi is all set to launch yet another fitness band, expected to be dubbed — Mi Band 3i — tomorrow in India. The company shared teasers on its website and on Twitter.

Mi band 4 was launched in September at a starting price of Rs 2,299.

A teaser on the company's website confirms that the product will be launched tomorrow at 12 pm. It also reveals that the band is likely to come in a black colour option but looking at the previous bands that Xiaomi has launched, this product is likely to come in more than one colour variant.

(Also read: Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review: In need of some tweaks, but still a no-brainer for most)

In another tweet, Xiaomi emphasised the "i" by using it three times in the caption — Good thiiings come to those who run. The company has also announced a #RunWithMi marathon that is scheduled to be held in Bangalore on 1 December.

Image: Xiaomi

Image: Xiaomi

You can register here to participate in the upcoming RunWithMi marathon. The tweet also reveals that every finisher will get the upcoming Mi smart band.

