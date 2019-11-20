tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is all set to launch yet another fitness band, expected to be dubbed — Mi Band 3i — tomorrow in India. The company shared teasers on its website and on Twitter.

A teaser on the company's website confirms that the product will be launched tomorrow at 12 pm. It also reveals that the band is likely to come in a black colour option but looking at the previous bands that Xiaomi has launched, this product is likely to come in more than one colour variant.

It's not a 👟 but something that tracks every step you take. Do you know who am 'i'? RT if you know what is coming! pic.twitter.com/kbcQxrYTBy — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) November 19, 2019

In another tweet, Xiaomi emphasised the "i" by using it three times in the caption — Good thiiings come to those who run. The company has also announced a #RunWithMi marathon that is scheduled to be held in Bangalore on 1 December.

Mi fans, here's some motivation for you to #RunWithMi. Every finisher will get the upcoming #MiSmartBand.

Can you guess? Hint's in the image. For those who haven't registered yet, head here > https://t.co/FyLHcwnWIr pic.twitter.com/K7fmDVWOlZ — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) November 19, 2019

You can register here to participate in the upcoming RunWithMi marathon. The tweet also reveals that every finisher will get the upcoming Mi smart band.

