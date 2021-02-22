tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is set to launch new audio products in India today at the Mi Sound Unveil event. The company is expected to launch a Mi Portable Speaker and a pair of earphones or TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation. According to the Xiaomi microsite for the event, the upcoming portable speaker will be waterproof. To recall, Xiaomi had launched its first speaker, Mi Smart speaker and the first TWS earbuds Mi True Wireless earphones last year in India.

Mi Sound Unveil launch event: How to watch it live

The event will commence at 12 pm today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube page.

Just 1⃣ day to go! Audio On The Fly coming your way. The #MiSoundUnveil | 22nd Feb, 12 PM

RT if you're excited too! pic.twitter.com/woSs8cYD9d — Mi India #Mi10i is Here! (@XiaomiIndia) February 21, 2021

Mi Sound Unveil expected products

Last year, Xiaomi had launched the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16 W) globally. The company is expected to launch the same today in India. The global variant comes with Bluetooth 5 and an IPX7 rating for water resistance. It also comes with a multi-driver setup that offers 16 W sound output. This speaker provides almost 13 hours of battery at 50 percent volume.

As for the earphones, a company tweet hints at a neckband-like design and active noise cancellation support. Not much is known about this product as of now.