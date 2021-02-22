Monday, February 22, 2021Back to
Xiaomi to host Mi Sound Unveil event today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

At the event today, Xiaomi is expected to launch new earphones and a portable Bluetooth speaker.


tech2 News StaffFeb 22, 2021 10:04:09 IST

Xiaomi is set to launch new audio products in India today at the Mi Sound Unveil event. The company is expected to launch a Mi Portable Speaker and a pair of earphones or TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation. According to the Xiaomi microsite for the event, the upcoming portable speaker will be waterproof. To recall, Xiaomi had launched its first speaker, Mi Smart speaker and the first TWS earbuds Mi True Wireless earphones last year in India.

The event will start at 12 pm today.

Mi Sound Unveil launch event: How to watch it live

The event will commence at 12 pm today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube page.

Mi Sound Unveil expected products

Last year, Xiaomi had launched the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16 W) globally. The company is expected to launch the same today in India. The global variant comes with Bluetooth 5 and an IPX7 rating for water resistance. It also comes with a multi-driver setup that offers 16 W sound output. This speaker provides almost 13 hours of battery at 50 percent volume.

As for the earphones, a company tweet hints at a neckband-like design and active noise cancellation support. Not much is known about this product as of now.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets.

