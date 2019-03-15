Friday, March 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi to announce the Redmi Go smartphone in India on 19 March

This will be the very first smartphone from Xiaomi to come with Google's Android Go program.

tech2 News Staff Mar 15, 2019 12:28:31 IST

In recent weeks Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro (Review) smartphones in India and now it is gearing up for another launch which will be aimed at the entry-level segment.

Xiaomi to announce the Redmi Go smartphone in India on 19 March

Redmi Go.

Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi, has announced on his Twitter channel that Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Go smartphone on 19 March. This will be the very first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker to come with Google's Android Go program. The phone has already made an appearance in Kenya so we are aware of what the specs of the device might be.

In terms of colour options, the Redmi Go looks to be coming in blue, red, black and other variants.

The phone comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution. On the processor front, we can imagine that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 425 SoC as Xiaomi mentions a 1.4 GHz quad-core chipset. The Redmi 5A, launched last year also came with the same chipset. Being an Android Go phone the Redmi Go will have 1 GB of RAM and about 8 to 16 GB of internal storage which will be expandable to 128 GB.

The expected price of the device has been rumoured to be about Rs 4,000. The phone will have a single camera with perhaps an 8 MP sensor with a 5 MP front-facing selfie shooter. More details about the phone should be revealed on 19 March.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Note 7 Pro

Five things I like about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and two things I don't

Mar 13, 2019
Five things I like about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and two things I don't
Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M30

Budget Smartphone

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M30

Mar 11, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 launched at Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 launched at Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively

Feb 28, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2: A new budget king?

Redmi

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2: A new budget king?

Feb 28, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro first impressions: Xiaomi’s back to claim the budget smartphone throne

Redmi

Redmi Note 7 Pro first impressions: Xiaomi’s back to claim the budget smartphone throne

Mar 01, 2019
Redmi Note 7 gets Xiaomi Mi Mix 3's dedicated Night camera mode in India: Report

Redmi

Redmi Note 7 gets Xiaomi Mi Mix 3's dedicated Night camera mode in India: Report

Mar 14, 2019

science
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019