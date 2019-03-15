tech2 News Staff

In recent weeks Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro (Review) smartphones in India and now it is gearing up for another launch which will be aimed at the entry-level segment.

Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi, has announced on his Twitter channel that Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Go smartphone on 19 March. This will be the very first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker to come with Google's Android Go program. The phone has already made an appearance in Kenya so we are aware of what the specs of the device might be.

In terms of colour options, the Redmi Go looks to be coming in blue, red, black and other variants.

The phone comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution. On the processor front, we can imagine that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 425 SoC as Xiaomi mentions a 1.4 GHz quad-core chipset. The Redmi 5A, launched last year also came with the same chipset. Being an Android Go phone the Redmi Go will have 1 GB of RAM and about 8 to 16 GB of internal storage which will be expandable to 128 GB.

The expected price of the device has been rumoured to be about Rs 4,000. The phone will have a single camera with perhaps an 8 MP sensor with a 5 MP front-facing selfie shooter. More details about the phone should be revealed on 19 March.

