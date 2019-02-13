tech2 News Staff

There appears to be no stopping Xiaomi from launching new products in India this year. The Chinese company that made its mark in the country through its smartphones is now planning to launch yet another new product in India later today.

Xiaomi India took to its official Twitter handle to tease an image of what appears cryptic at first glance but a closer look does hint at a new security camera. The first hint in the teaser image is also the most obvious one. The image has a traditional camcorder-like 'Rec' button, along with a set of borders that clearly states that the product in question has something to do with capturing video.

RT if you have an 👁️👁️ for detail! Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/lI6Gen39Uo — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 11, 2019

The second major hint lies in the caption in the teaser which reads, "Never take your eyes off". The word 'eyes' here is represented using two camera lenses stacked alongside each other. The phrase in itself also suggests that Xiaomi is very likely hinting towards a new security camera here.

So a dual-lens featuring security camera is what we may come to see? Not really.

While this is just speculation at this point, but we are of the opinion that Xiaomi could be hinting at its Mi Sphere 360-degree security camera that sells in China. That's because a 360-degree camera would ideally not let you take your eyes off something precious to you. The Mi Sphere camera would also be a worthy successor to the Mi Home security camera that Xiaomi already sells in India.

The Mi Sphere Camera features a 24 MP lens powered by a Sony IMX 206 sensor and can capture video in 3.5K along with 6-axis EIS. The camera is IP 67 rated for water and dust resistance and weighs a mere 108.3 grams. The Mi Sphere can stream at a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels at 30 fps and record video at a resolution of 3456 x 1728 pixels at 30 fps, 2304 x 1152 pixels at 60 fps and 2304 x 1152 pixels at 30 fps. The camera is powered by a 1600 mAh battery, which according to Xiaomi lasts for 75 minutes of video recording with WiFi on and 90 minutes of video recording with WiFi turned off. The camera supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi only and can house a microSD card of up to 128 GB for storage.

