Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi teases the launch of a new product in India; hints at a new security camera

The teaser hints at the possible launch of the Xiaomi Mi Sphere Camera which is available in the US.

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 11:44:52 IST

There appears to be no stopping Xiaomi from launching new products in India this year. The Chinese company that made its mark in the country through its smartphones is now planning to launch yet another new product in India later today.

Xiaomi India took to its official Twitter handle to tease an image of what appears cryptic at first glance but a closer look does hint at a new security camera. The first hint in the teaser image is also the most obvious one. The image has a traditional camcorder-like 'Rec' button, along with a set of borders that clearly states that the product in question has something to do with capturing video.

The second major hint lies in the caption in the teaser which reads, "Never take your eyes off". The word 'eyes' here is represented using two camera lenses stacked alongside each other. The phrase in itself also suggests that Xiaomi is very likely hinting towards a new security camera here.

So a dual-lens featuring security camera is what we may come to see? Not really.

Mi Sphere Camera. Image: Xiaomi US

Mi Sphere Camera. Image: Xiaomi US

While this is just speculation at this point, but we are of the opinion that Xiaomi could be hinting at its Mi Sphere 360-degree security camera that sells in China. That's because a 360-degree camera would ideally not let you take your eyes off something precious to you. The Mi Sphere camera would also be a worthy successor to the Mi Home security camera that Xiaomi already sells in India.

The Mi Sphere Camera features a 24 MP lens powered by a Sony IMX 206 sensor and can capture video in 3.5K along with 6-axis EIS. The camera is IP 67 rated for water and dust resistance and weighs a mere 108.3 grams. The Mi Sphere can stream at a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels at 30 fps and record video at a resolution of 3456 x 1728 pixels at 30 fps, 2304 x 1152 pixels at 60 fps and 2304 x 1152 pixels at 30 fps. The camera is powered by a 1600 mAh battery, which according to Xiaomi lasts for 75 minutes of video recording with WiFi on and 90 minutes of video recording with WiFi turned off. The camera supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi only and can house a microSD card of up to 128 GB for storage.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic with AI motion detection launched at Rs 2,299

Feb 13, 2019

Redmi

Redmi CEO confirms that a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship is in the works

Feb 03, 2019

science

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019

Plastic to Fuel

New technique can turn quarter of the world's plastic waste into clean fuel

Feb 13, 2019