Monday, July 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi sub-brand Mijia releases a microwave oven in China with app control for CNY 399

There is no information on whether this Xiaomi microwave will come to India or not.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2019 17:52:01 IST

Xiaomi has been penetrating the mobile world in all manners with several sub-brands and models and it has also made headway into the wearables, smartTV, electronic accessories such as power banks, routers and more. Now Mijia which is a sub-brand owned by Xiaomi has come out with something totally different in the form of Microwave Oven which comes with support for app-based control.

Xiaomi sub-brand Mijia releases a microwave oven in China with app control for CNY 399

Mija Microwave oven.

As per Xiaomi, the Mijia Microwave Oven, priced at CNY 399 (approx. Rs 4,000) comes not only with app-based functionality control but also voice-based controls. It has a built-in Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz module which can be used for voice commands via smart speakers.

The appliance has a clean and minimalistic design approach with a single white colour option along with two knobs to adjust time and power and one small LCD which displays all the relevant information.

As for the in-app control, users can use it to check new recipes from the internet as well as set temperature and functions. In terms of modes, the microwave happens to have 26 operation modes, 11 pre-configured recipes, one sterilization mode, and nine user-defined modes. There is no information on whether this microwave will come to India or not.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi invests into chip designer VeriSilicon, now controlling 6 percent stake

Jul 16, 2019
Xiaomi invests into chip designer VeriSilicon, now controlling 6 percent stake
Xiaomi announces the Mi A3 with rear triple cameras running on Snapdragon 665

Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces the Mi A3 with rear triple cameras running on Snapdragon 665

Jul 17, 2019
Black Shark 2 Pro spotted on Geekbench running Snapdragon 855 Plus, Android 9.0

Black Shark 2

Black Shark 2 Pro spotted on Geekbench running Snapdragon 855 Plus, Android 9.0

Jul 21, 2019
Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale today at 12.00 on Flipkart and Mi.com

Redmi

Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale today at 12.00 on Flipkart and Mi.com

Jul 23, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in Spain today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's what to expect

Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in Spain today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's what to expect

Jul 17, 2019
Xiaomi's Mi Turns 5 Sale kicks off today, deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3 and more

Mi Turns 5 Sale

Xiaomi's Mi Turns 5 Sale kicks off today, deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3 and more

Jul 23, 2019

science

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019