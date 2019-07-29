tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has been penetrating the mobile world in all manners with several sub-brands and models and it has also made headway into the wearables, smartTV, electronic accessories such as power banks, routers and more. Now Mijia which is a sub-brand owned by Xiaomi has come out with something totally different in the form of Microwave Oven which comes with support for app-based control.

As per Xiaomi, the Mijia Microwave Oven, priced at CNY 399 (approx. Rs 4,000) comes not only with app-based functionality control but also voice-based controls. It has a built-in Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz module which can be used for voice commands via smart speakers.

The appliance has a clean and minimalistic design approach with a single white colour option along with two knobs to adjust time and power and one small LCD which displays all the relevant information.

As for the in-app control, users can use it to check new recipes from the internet as well as set temperature and functions. In terms of modes, the microwave happens to have 26 operation modes, 11 pre-configured recipes, one sterilization mode, and nine user-defined modes. There is no information on whether this microwave will come to India or not.

