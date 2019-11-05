tech2 News Staff

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has now entered the T-shirt business while doing a great run in smartphones and TVs in India. The company has announced the Mi Organic Solid T-shirt that Xiaomi says is made of 100 percent organic cotton. It will be available in two colour options including black and white for Rs 499 on Mi.com.

Xiaomi claims the t-shirts have been given certification by the Global Organic Textile Standards and this means that the cotton has been grown without the use of fertilisers or pesticides. In an effort to go fully eco-friendly, the label tags on the t-shirt are plantable. They have holy basil seeds (Tulsi) in them and it can be directly sown in the soil.

To make the package more eco-friendly, the t-shirt is packed inside a Cora Cotton bag that’s again 100 percent cotton, and biodegradable. The bag can be washed and reused for other purposes as well.

The Mi Organic Solid t-shirts are selling on Mi.com in sizes including S, M, L, and XL. Currently, only two colour options (black and white) are available and we aren’t sure whether it will be available in other options. Since other colours require synthetic dyeing, we’re guessing that Xiaomi won’t be going that route considering those aren’t usually eco-friendly.

