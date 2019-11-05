Tuesday, November 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi starts selling eco-friendly Mi Organic Solid T-shirts in India for Rs 499

The Mi Organic Solid T-shirts will be available in black and white options on its Mi.com store.


tech2 News StaffNov 05, 2019 17:17:06 IST

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has now entered the T-shirt business while doing a great run in smartphones and TVs in India. The company has announced the Mi Organic Solid T-shirt that Xiaomi says is made of 100 percent organic cotton. It will be available in two colour options including black and white for Rs 499 on Mi.com.

Xiaomi starts selling eco-friendly Mi Organic Solid T-shirts in India for Rs 499

Mi Organic Solid T-Shirt packaged in a Cora Cotton bag. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi claims the t-shirts have been given certification by the Global Organic Textile Standards and this means that the cotton has been grown without the use of fertilisers or pesticides. In an effort to go fully eco-friendly, the label tags on the t-shirt are plantable. They have holy basil seeds (Tulsi) in them and it can be directly sown in the soil.

To make the package more eco-friendly, the t-shirt is packed inside a Cora Cotton bag that’s again 100 percent cotton, and biodegradable. The bag can be washed and reused for other purposes as well.

Black and white options on the Mi Organic Solid T-shirts. Image: Xiaomi

Black and white options on the Mi Organic Solid T-shirts. Image: Xiaomi

The Mi Organic Solid t-shirts are selling on Mi.com in sizes including S, M, L, and XL. Currently, only two colour options (black and white) are available and we aren’t sure whether it will be available in other options. Since other colours require synthetic dyeing, we’re guessing that Xiaomi won’t be going that route considering those aren’t usually eco-friendly.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi teases the Mi Note 10 with a 108 MP penta-lens camera, could be rebranded Mi CC9 Pro

Oct 29, 2019
Xiaomi teases the Mi Note 10 with a 108 MP penta-lens camera, could be rebranded Mi CC9 Pro
Xiaomi makes its Mi Pay app for UPI transactions and more available on the Google Play Store

Xiaomi

Xiaomi makes its Mi Pay app for UPI transactions and more available on the Google Play Store

Oct 26, 2019
Xiaomi teases its first smartwatch that looks a lot like the Apple Watch

Xiaomi

Xiaomi teases its first smartwatch that looks a lot like the Apple Watch

Oct 30, 2019
Xiaomi to launch Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch, Mi TV 5 series today in China: How to watch it live

Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi to launch Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch, Mi TV 5 series today in China: How to watch it live

Nov 05, 2019
Xiaomi CC9 Pro with 108 MP rear camera is likely to be launched at 8.30 pm tonight

Xiaomi

Xiaomi CC9 Pro with 108 MP rear camera is likely to be launched at 8.30 pm tonight

Oct 28, 2019
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi TV 5 series, Mi watch launched in China: Here is all you need to know

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi TV 5 series, Mi watch launched in China: Here is all you need to know

Nov 05, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019