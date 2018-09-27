Better known for its smartphones, Xiaomi is slated to announce a host of smart living products at an event in Bengaluru today at 12 pm.

The company is expected to launch the brand new Mi Band 3, a new Mi TV, a smart camera, and most probably an air purifier as well. By the looks of the teaser on Mi’s dedicated page for the event, a TV, a security camera and the Mi Band 3 are pretty much confirmed.

While we're yet to learn of the specifications of most of the products expected to be launched, the Mi Band 3 is one that we're aware of. The band sports a 0.78-inch OLED display panel and that may be bigger than the Mi Band 2 which has a 0.42-inch OLED display. It is expected to sport a heart rate sensor, and a triaxial acceleration sensor. Xiaomi’s own fitness band will sell exclusively on Amazon India.