Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 September, 2018 11:55 IST

Xiaomi Smarter Living launch event LIVE: Five products expected to be announced

As per Mi’s dedicated page for the event, there may be a security camera and a Mi Band in the offing

Better known for its smartphones, Xiaomi is slated to announce a host of smart living products at an event in Bengaluru today at 12 pm.

The company is expected to launch the brand new Mi Band 3, a new Mi TV, a smart camera, and most probably an air purifier as well. By the looks of the teaser on Mi’s dedicated page for the event, a TV, a security camera and the Mi Band 3 are pretty much confirmed.

The Xiaomi Smart Living event will take place at 12 pm today.

The Xiaomi Smart Living event will take place at 12 pm today.

While we're yet to learn of the specifications of most of the products expected to be launched, the Mi Band 3 is one that we're aware of. The band sports a 0.78-inch OLED display panel and that may be bigger than the Mi Band 2 which has a 0.42-inch OLED display. It is expected to sport a heart rate sensor, and a triaxial acceleration sensor. Xiaomi’s own fitness band will sell exclusively on Amazon India.

highlights

read more

  • 12:31 (IST)

    60% larger battery than the Mi Band 2

  • 12:31 (IST)

    Xiaomi launches Mi Band 3

    -0.78-inch OLED display, 85 percent more screen display than Mi Band 2

    -193 ppi touchscreen

    -Water-resistant up to IP 65

    - comes with 110 mAh battery, claims to last up to 20 days

    -comes with a multifunctional touch button

    -up to five WhatsApp messages are visible

    -gives atleast three days of weather forecast

    According to Sanjeev Reddy, Xiaomi is the most used wearable brand in India.

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Three-day weather forecast with the Mi Band 3
    Water-resistant up to 50 metres under water.

  • 12:29 (IST)

    WhatsApp messages directly on your wrist with the Mi Band 3

  • 12:25 (IST)

    We were all wrong!
    Raghu Reddy takes stage to begin with the first of SEVEN launches today! Yup! SEVEN! 

  • 12:25 (IST)

    We were all wrong!
    Raghu Reddy takes stage to begin with the first of SEVEN launches today! Yup! SEVEN! 

  • 12:25 (IST)

    We were all wrong!
    Raghu Reddy takes stage to begin with the first of SEVEN launches today! Yup! SEVEN! 

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Xiaomi to launch 7 new products in India

    Xiaomi is expanding its IoT ecosystem with 7 new products.

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Xiaomi is the world's largest IoT platform

    According to Jain, Xiaomi has become the world's largest IoT platform. 

    When it comes to IoT, they are focussing on 'high quality', 'honest pricing', and 'beautiful design'.

  • 12:21 (IST)

    World's largest consumer IoT platform
    Manu Kumar Jain claims Xiaomi is now the largest consumer IoT platform not only in Asia but across the world.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Xiaomi set a new World Record yesterday

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Xiaomi enters the Guinness World Record

    The Chinese smartphone maker creates the world's largest light mosaic in the world.

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Xiaomi's Smarter Living event begins

    After much ado, the event begins. Xiaomi's global vice president, Manu Kumar Jain takes the stage.

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Xiaomi's Smarter Living event begins

    After much ado, the event begins. Xiaomi's global vice president, Manu Kumar Jain takes the stage.

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Delay! As expected!
    You might have joined us on time but as is the case with most launch events, Xiaomi's Smarter Living event is no different. We hope the wait isn't too long. Pffft.. 

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Mi Band 3 may come with a heart rate sensor

    The health of consumers has become of primary importance these days in the tech space. Even Apple had added an ECG support in its newly launched Watch. The Mi Band 3 will come with a heart rate sensor and a triaxial acceleration sensor.

  • 11:44 (IST)

    What do we know about the Mi Band 3?

    Xiaomi will launch a Mi Band 3 which will succeed the Mi Band 2. It will sport a 0.78-inch OLED display. It could be larger than the Mi Band 2 which has a 0.42-inch display.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Five products expected to be launched at the event

    Xiaomi is expected to launch five products at its smart living event.

    The expected products are a Mi Band, Mi TV, smart purifier, and a smart camera. 

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog of Xiaomi's Smarter Living event

    Good morning everyone, welcome to the liveblog of Xiaomi's Smarter Living event which will begin at 12 pm, today.

    • read more


top reviews

Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

OPPO Find X (256GB, 8GB RAM)

OPPO Find X (256GB, 8GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GM501GS

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GM501GS

TECH2 RATING

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot

TECH2 RATING

Honor 9N (32GB, 3GB RAM)

Honor 9N (32GB, 3GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Mi Band 3

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 confirmed to launch in India soon as an Amazon exclusive

Sep 23, 2018

Xiaomi Smarter Living

Xiaomi Smarter Living event 12 pm today: How and where to watch livestream

Sep 27, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is set to launch five new smart home devices on 27 September in India

Sep 22, 2018

Xiaomi Ads

Xiaomi is now pushing ads in the Settings app, here’s how to get rid of them

Sep 19, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 to go on sale at 12 pm on Amazon, new colour variants announced

Sep 21, 2018

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite gradient colour variants leaked hours ahead of launch

Sep 19, 2018

science

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018

ISRO's Mangalyaan

ISRO's Mangalyaan returns stunning images to commemorate four years orbiting Mars

Sep 26, 2018

NASA Opportunity

NASA's silent Opportunity rover spotted by Mars Orbiter after storm subsided

Sep 26, 2018