tech2 News Staff 27 September, 2018 11:55 IST
As per Mi’s dedicated page for the event, there may be a security camera and a Mi Band in the offing
Better known for its smartphones, Xiaomi is slated to announce a host of smart living products at an event in Bengaluru today at 12 pm.
The company is expected to launch the brand new Mi Band 3, a new Mi TV, a smart camera, and most probably an air purifier as well. By the looks of the teaser on Mi’s dedicated page for the event, a TV, a security camera and the Mi Band 3 are pretty much confirmed.
While we're yet to learn of the specifications of most of the products expected to be launched, the Mi Band 3 is one that we're aware of. The band sports a 0.78-inch OLED display panel and that may be bigger than the Mi Band 2 which has a 0.42-inch OLED display. It is expected to sport a heart rate sensor, and a triaxial acceleration sensor. Xiaomi’s own fitness band will sell exclusively on Amazon India.
12:31 (IST)
60% larger battery than the Mi Band 2
12:31 (IST)
Xiaomi launches Mi Band 3 -0.78-inch OLED display, 85 percent more screen display than Mi Band 2 -193 ppi touchscreen -Water-resistant up to IP 65 - comes with 110 mAh battery, claims to last up to 20 days -comes with a multifunctional touch button -up to five WhatsApp messages are visible -gives atleast three days of weather forecast According to Sanjeev Reddy, Xiaomi is the most used wearable brand in India.
12:29 (IST)
WhatsApp messages directly on your wrist with the Mi Band 3
12:25 (IST)
We were all wrong! Raghu Reddy takes stage to begin with the first of SEVEN launches today! Yup! SEVEN!
12:23 (IST)
Xiaomi to launch 7 new products in India Xiaomi is expanding its IoT ecosystem with 7 new products.
12:22 (IST)
Xiaomi is the world's largest IoT platform According to Jain, Xiaomi has become the world's largest IoT platform. When it comes to IoT, they are focussing on 'high quality', 'honest pricing', and 'beautiful design'.
12:21 (IST)
World's largest consumer IoT platform Manu Kumar Jain claims Xiaomi is now the largest consumer IoT platform not only in Asia but across the world.
12:15 (IST)
Xiaomi's Smarter Living event begins After much ado, the event begins. Xiaomi's global vice president, Manu Kumar Jain takes the stage.
11:39 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog of Xiaomi's Smarter Living event Good morning everyone, welcome to the liveblog of Xiaomi's Smarter Living event which will begin at 12 pm, today.
12:19 (IST)
Xiaomi set a new World Record yesterday
12:18 (IST)
Xiaomi enters the Guinness World Record
The Chinese smartphone maker creates the world's largest light mosaic in the world.
#GuinnessWorldRecord 🙌— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 26, 2018
We have been No. 1 smartphone brand in India for 4 consecutive quarters. Last quarter we sold 10M+ units!
To celebrate this, we decided to build world’s largest light mosaic with ~10,000 light bulbs. This light mosaic has 9,590 bulbs!💡@GWR (2/2) pic.twitter.com/ioWVsUWLgS
12:10 (IST)
Delay! As expected!
You might have joined us on time but as is the case with most launch events, Xiaomi's Smarter Living event is no different. We hope the wait isn't too long. Pffft..
11:48 (IST)
Mi Band 3 may come with a heart rate sensor
The health of consumers has become of primary importance these days in the tech space. Even Apple had added an ECG support in its newly launched Watch. The Mi Band 3 will come with a heart rate sensor and a triaxial acceleration sensor.
11:44 (IST)
What do we know about the Mi Band 3?
Xiaomi will launch a Mi Band 3 which will succeed the Mi Band 2. It will sport a 0.78-inch OLED display. It could be larger than the Mi Band 2 which has a 0.42-inch display.
11:41 (IST)
Five products expected to be launched at the event
Xiaomi is expected to launch five products at its smart living event.
The expected products are a Mi Band, Mi TV, smart purifier, and a smart camera.
11:39 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog of Xiaomi's Smarter Living event
Good morning everyone, welcome to the liveblog of Xiaomi's Smarter Living event which will begin at 12 pm, today.
