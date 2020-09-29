12:12 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve is waterproof up to 50m
tech2 News StaffSep 29, 2020 12:13:05 IST
Mi Watch Resolve sports an AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It also comes with the Always-on display feature.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
12:12 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve is waterproof up to 50m
12:11 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve also indicates VO2 levels – cardivascular health
12:10 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve will show your energy and stress level
12:09 (IST)
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve comes with Firstbeat Motion Algorithm The algorithm helps you track your fitness and wellbeing such as heart rate tracking, activity tracking, stress level tracking, and even energy level tracking.
12:07 (IST)
Mi Watch Revolve sports an AMOLED display The display of the watch offers up to 450 nits brightness. It also comes with an Always-on display feature. The display is scratch resistant and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.
12:04 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve comes in a black and silver colour variants The watch has detachable straps and Xiaomi will also offer choices of a bunch of straps for the Mi Watch Revolve.
12:03 (IST)
Xiaomi is debuting in the smartwatch segment in India today The company unveils the new Mi Watch Revolve
12:02 (IST)
Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is addressing the live stream Xiaomi says that over 300 million users have an IoT product by the company, all over the world.
12:01 (IST)
The event is now live...
11:46 (IST)
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020: What to expect? At the event today, Xiaomi is expected to unveil its first-ever smartwatch and smart speaker, along with the next-generation Mi Band.
11:06 (IST)
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 Xiaomi is hosting its annual Smater Living event today, where it will launch its first-ever smartwatch, smart speaker, and the next generation of it Mi fitness band. Stay tuned for all the updates from the event.
12:12 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve is waterproof up to 50m
12:11 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve also indicates VO2 levels – cardivascular health
12:10 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve will show your energy and stress level
12:09 (IST)
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve comes with Firstbeat Motion Algorithm
The algorithm helps you track your fitness and wellbeing such as heart rate tracking, activity tracking, stress level tracking, and even energy level tracking.
12:07 (IST)
Mi Watch Revolve sports an AMOLED display
The display of the watch offers up to 450 nits brightness. It also comes with an Always-on display feature.
The display is scratch resistant and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.
12:04 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve comes in a black and silver colour variants
The watch has detachable straps and Xiaomi will also offer choices of a bunch of straps for the Mi Watch Revolve.
12:03 (IST)
Xiaomi is debuting in the smartwatch segment in India today
The company unveils the new Mi Watch Revolve
12:02 (IST)
Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is addressing the live stream
Xiaomi says that over 300 million users have an IoT product by the company, all over the world.
12:01 (IST)
The event is now live...
11:46 (IST)
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020: What to expect?
At the event today, Xiaomi is expected to unveil its first-ever smartwatch and smart speaker, along with the next-generation Mi Band.
11:23 (IST)
Xiaomi will be live streaming the Smarter Living 2021 event
Below is the YouTube webcast link for the event live stream:
11:06 (IST)
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021
Xiaomi is hosting its annual Smater Living event today, where it will launch its first-ever smartwatch, smart speaker, and the next generation of it Mi fitness band. Stay tuned for all the updates from the event.
Xiaomi is hosting its annual Smarter Living event today. The event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching three new products today. One will be Xiaomi's first smartwatch, which is expected to be called Mi revolve. Xiaomi says it will also unveil its next-generation fitness band, which will likely be the Mi Band 5. And a recent post on Xiaomi's own website also confirmed that the company will launch its first-ever smart speaker at the event today.
Xiaomi will be live streaming the event, which you can tune in to at 12 pm today. Here's how you can watch the event live.
Reports suggest that the purported Mi Revolve will a rebranded Mi Watch Color that debuted in China recently. Going by the specs of Mi Watch Color, Mi Revolve might feature a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 14-day battery life and over 110 watch faces.
In terms of features, the smartwatch is expected to come with a sleep tracker, continuous heart rate monitor, VO2 monitor, 10 sports mode and stress monitor. It is likely to come with 5ATM water resistance.
The company has remained quite tight-lipped when it comes to the smart speaker. Going by the company's microsite, the smart speaker will have a cylindrical shape and its controls will be placed on the top. It will be available in a black colour option.
also see
Smarter living 2021
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 event to kick off at 12 pm today: How to watch it liveSep 29, 2020
Redmi 9i
Redmi 9i with 4 GB RAM, waterdrop notch display to launch in India today at 12 pmSep 15, 2020
science
Mass Strandings
Lone whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses as Australia reports largest-ever mass strandingSep 28, 2020
carbon neutrality
Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goalsSep 28, 2020
Space Radiation
Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space stationSep 28, 2020
Shanti Swarup Award
Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; efforts of scientists, engineers in COVID-19 mitigation notedSep 28, 2020