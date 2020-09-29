Tuesday, September 29, 2020Back to
Xiaomi Smarter Living Event 2021 LIVE Updates: Mi Watch Revolve features energy, stress level tracker, VO2 level indicator, more

tech2 News StaffSep 29, 2020 12:13:05 IST

Mi Watch Resolve sports an AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It also comes with the Always-on display feature.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    The Mi Watch Revolve is waterproof up to 50m

  • 12:11 (IST)

    The Mi Watch Revolve also indicates VO2 levels – cardivascular health

  • 12:10 (IST)

    The Mi Watch Revolve will show your energy and stress level 

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve comes with Firstbeat Motion Algorithm

    The algorithm helps you track your fitness and wellbeing such as heart rate tracking, activity tracking, stress level tracking, and even energy level tracking. 

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Mi Watch Revolve sports an AMOLED display

    The display of the watch offers up to 450 nits brightness. It also comes with an Always-on display feature. 

    The display is scratch resistant and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. 

  • 12:04 (IST)

    The Mi Watch Revolve comes in a black and silver colour variants

    The watch has detachable straps and Xiaomi will also offer choices of a bunch of straps for the Mi Watch Revolve.

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Xiaomi is debuting in the smartwatch segment in India today

    The company unveils the new Mi Watch Revolve

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is addressing the live stream

    Xiaomi says that over 300 million users have an IoT product by the company, all over the world.

  • 12:01 (IST)

    The event is now live...

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020: What to expect?

    At the event today, Xiaomi is expected to unveil its first-ever smartwatch and smart speaker, along with the next-generation Mi Band. 

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Xiaomi will be live streaming the Smarter Living 2021 event 

    Below is the YouTube webcast link for the event live stream:

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021

    Xiaomi is hosting its annual Smater Living event today, where it will launch its first-ever smartwatch, smart speaker, and the next generation of it Mi fitness band. Stay tuned for all the updates from the event.

Xiaomi is hosting its annual Smarter Living event today. The event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching three new products today. One will be Xiaomi's first smartwatch, which is expected to be called Mi revolve. Xiaomi says it will also unveil its next-generation fitness band, which will likely be the Mi Band 5. And a recent post on Xiaomi's own website also confirmed that the company will launch its first-ever smart speaker at the event today.

Xiaomi will be live streaming the event, which you can tune in to at 12 pm today. Here's how you can watch the event live.

Mi Revolve smartwatch expected specifications

Reports suggest that the purported Mi Revolve will a rebranded Mi Watch Color that debuted in China recently. Going by the specs of Mi Watch Color, Mi Revolve might feature a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 14-day battery life and over 110 watch faces.

In terms of features, the smartwatch is expected to come with a sleep tracker, continuous heart rate monitor, VO2 monitor, 10 sports mode and stress monitor. It is likely to come with 5ATM water resistance.

Mi Revolve will come with a circular display.

Mi Band 5 expected specifications

Xiaomi's new fitness band Mi Band 5 has already debuted in China. Mi Band 5 is expected to feature a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display. It might come with 11 workout modes and over 100 watch faces. Mi Band 5 is likely to come with features like continuous heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep tracker and more.

In terms of battery, just like Mi Revolve, the fitness band is also likely to offer up to 14-day battery life.

According to a tipster Ishan Agrawal, the new fitness band might be priced at Rs 2,999 in India.

Xiaomi smart speaker expected specifications

The company has remained quite tight-lipped when it comes to the smart speaker. Going by the company's microsite, the smart speaker will have a cylindrical shape and its controls will be placed on the top. It will be available in a black colour option.



