Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 India event to be held on 26 August: All you need to know

The company has also published a dedicated page on Mi's official website where users can register for the event.


FP TrendingAug 20, 2021 17:42:55 IST

Xiaomi has announced that the Smarter Living 2022 event is scheduled to be held on 26 August at noon. Though the company is yet to share the exact details of the event, it has revealed teasers suggesting the launch of new television sets and a new Mi Notebook with a backlit keyboard.

The tagline of the Xiaomi event will be “The Future Is Smart”.

Xiaomi Smarter living poster. Image credit: Xiaomi

With the new Mi laptop, the company is set to enter the premium notebook market with new models in India. It already offers a lineup of economically-friendly laptops under both Mi and Redmi series, including Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition, RedmiBook 15 Pro, and RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition laptops in India.

The company has also published a dedicated page on Mi's official website where users can register for the event. There is a ‘Notify Me' button and a trivia question that has gone live, hinting at the launch of the new Mi Notebook.

The new Mi Notebook model may integrate a webcam. Besides, Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy has also shared a teaser, hinting at the arrival of eye protection that includes TUV LBL protection and DC Dimming support on the upcoming Mi Notebook.

The much-awaited Mi Smart Band 6 is also expected to be launched, which may share similarities with Mi Band 6 in China. It comes with a 1.56-inch AMOLED display and a 1.1-inch display AMOLED display. The band sports a 326ppi pixel density with 450 nits of peak brightness, a 125mAh battery, a standby time of up to 14 days, 24×7 heart rate, and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring and sleep tracking support.

https://www.news18.com/news/tech/xiaomi-mi-smarter-living-2022-set-for-august-26-laptops-smart-band-6-expected-4094783.html

Lastly, Mi TV India has also hinted at the launch of new TV sets in the Indian market. Retweeting Xiaomi's event tweet, the company teases that ‘something big' is coming.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


