tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched its first smartwatch, Mi Watch Revolve and smart speakers, Mi Smart Speaker at the Smarter Living 2021 event held today in India. The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a circular AMOLED colour display that can last up to 14 days on a single charge. In addition to these, the company has also launched the much-awaited successor of Mi Band 4 (Review) called Mi Smart Band 5. The new fitness band comes with stress monitor, AMOLED display and 11 workout modes.

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Smart Speaker pricing, availability

Mi Watch Revolve comes at a price of Rs 10,999. As a part of the launch offer, if you buy it before Diwali, you can get it at Rs 9,999. It will go on sale on 6 October on Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home.

Mi Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,499. It will be available for purchase on 1 October on Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home Store

The Mi Smart Speaker comes will cost you Rs 3,999 but will temporarily sell for Rs 3,499. It will be available for purchase on 1 October on Flipkart and Mi.com. On the purchase of Mi Smart Speakers, customers will also get a free annual subscription of the Gaana app.

Here's the all-new #MiSmartSpeaker:

Sound never sounded this smart. - Powerful 12W Speaker with 63.5mm Massive Driver

- Google Assistant built-in Special Introductory Price - ₹3,499. First sale on Oct 1st at 12PM on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, @Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. pic.twitter.com/WIdLwSYFcT — Mi India #SmarterLiving2021 (@XiaomiIndia) September 29, 2020

The Mi Smart LED Bulb will be available starting today on mi.com and is priced at Rs 499. Xiaomi's Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser is priced at Rs 999 and comes with a free liquid soap pouch. It will be available starting today.

The Mi Athleisure Shoes are priced at Rs 1,499, and will be available for purchase on mi.com and Amazon starting today.

Mi Revolve specifications and features

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that comes with Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The display of the watch offers up to 450 nits brightness. It also comes with a smart Always-on display feature. It comes in a black and silver colour variants and offers detachable straps and Xiaomi will also offer choices of a bunch of straps for the Mi Watch Revolve.

It comes with 10 sports modes including running, cycling, hiking, exercise, walking, pool and more. The smartwatch comes with Firstbeat Motion Algorithm that helps you track your fitness and wellbeing such as heart rate tracking, activity tracking, stress level tracking, and even energy level tracking. It also shows your energy and stress level and monitors cardiovascular health via VO2 Max feature.

In terms of battery, it houses a 420 mAh battery that, as per the company, can last up to 14 days. Mi Revolve supports 2 pin magnetic charging. It is waterproof up to 50 m.

Mi Smart Band 5 specifications and features

The new Xiaomi fitness band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour display that offers 450 nits brightness and a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels. Mi Smart Band 5 comes with stress monitor, heart rate monitor, guided breathing exercise and REM sleep tracking.

It comes with 11 workout modes that include walking, cycling, treadmill and more. The fitness band also comes with camera control and automatic activity detection. Mi Smart Band 5 also tracks menstruation cycles and sends monthly reminders.

All the tech-customization lovers out there, we’ve got you covered! The #MiSmartBand5 comes with unlimited watch faces. Apart from that, you can rock your own watch face just by uploading your favourite picture using the Mi Fit App. ❤️ if can't wait to try out this feature pic.twitter.com/LC2cUVmAPi — Mi India #SmarterLiving2021 (@XiaomiIndia) September 29, 2020



In terms of battery, it supports magnetic charging and can last up to three weeks with light usage. It is water-resistant up to 50 m.

The band can be synced with the Mi Fit app and is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Mi Smart Speaker features

The Mi Smart Speaker features a metal mesh design and matte finish. It has an Amazon Echo-like LED ring on the top for indicators.

The smart speaker comes with a 12W front-firing speakers and 63.5 mm driver and supports Google Assistant. It works with both WiFi and Bluetooth and supports Hindi and English language. It can be connected to a phone, tab, PC or laptop.

Mi Smart Speaker can play music from Gaana, Spotify and YouTube Music

Mi Athleisure shoes, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, Mi Smart LED Bulbs features

The shoes have a shock-absorbing EVA sole, a honeycomb mesh design. The shoes can be used during a run or for home workouts.

You’ll be able to step into the #MiAthliesureShoes on (date). It’ll be available on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT for ₹1,499. RT🔄if you’re as excited as we are. #SmarterLiving2021 pic.twitter.com/M1mH9Yd3S5 — Mi India #SmarterLiving2021 (@XiaomiIndia) September 29, 2020

The Mi Smart LED Bulb can be paired with the Mi Home app. It can also be paired with Google Home app and the Amazon Echo app.