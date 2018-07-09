Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 09 July, 2018 09:41 IST

Xiaomi shares dropped by 2.9 percent on the first day of its IPO listing

Xiaomi priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$17 per share, the bottom of an indicative range.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp’s (1810.HK) shares dropped 2.9 percent on debut in Hong Kong on 9 July, in a blow to investor sentiment for the tech sector as a raft of peers line up their own listings in the city.

Xiaomi founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun (2nd R) attends the listing of the company at the Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong, China July 9, 2018.

Xiaomi founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun (2nd R) attends the listing of the company at the Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong, China July 9, 2018.

Xiaomi priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$17 per share, the bottom of an indicative range, raising $4.72 billion in the world’s biggest technology float in four years.

The shares touched a low of HK$16.50 in opening deals on 9 July.

Xiaomi’s listing comes at a delicate time for Hong Kong’s stock market, with the benchmark Hang Seng index falling 2.7 percent last week and 5.8 percent this year as investors fret over escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.

The Sino-US trade dispute has roiled financial markets including stocks and currencies, and the global trading of commodities from soybeans to coal over the past several weeks.

The weak pricing values the firm, which also makes internet-connected home appliances and gadgets, at about $54 billion, almost half its original $100 billion ambition earlier this year.

Xiaomi’s float failed to attract strong interest among investors with the retail tranche gathering demand that was only 9.5 times the number of shares on offer, according to its filing on 6 July.

By contrast, China Literature Ltd, the e-book arm of Chinese gaming and social media firm Tencent Holdings, late last year raised $1.1 billion for its Hong Kong IPO amid heavy demand, with the retail portion being 625 times oversubscribed.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

Xiaomi IPO

Xiaomi has floated an IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange, thereby raising $4.72 bn

Jun 29, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi indefinitely postpones mainland share offering in China: Report

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

PNB fraud: Hong Kong banking regulator cracks down on Indian lenders operating in the SAR over suspected irregularities

Jun 29, 2018

Xiaomi Mouse

Xiaomi launches the Mi Smart Mouse Pad with wireless charging in China

Jun 29, 2018

NewsTracker

PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's firms availed loans from lender's Hong Kong, Dubai branches too, says internal report

Jun 27, 2018

NewsTracker

British lesbian wins landmark legal battle as Hong Kong's top court grants her spousal visa

Jul 04, 2018

science

The Lancet

Medical journal 'The Lancet' retracts papers on experimental windpipe graft

Jul 09, 2018

Heat Waves

Heat waves explained: How temperatures are rising, breaking records in the US

Jul 09, 2018

Space

NASA to fund project aimed at turning asteroids into giant, autonomous spacecraft

Jul 08, 2018

Weather

Torrential rains in Japan kill 66, leave 1,000 in the western city of Kurashiki

Jul 08, 2018