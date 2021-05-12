Wednesday, May 12, 2021Back to
Xiaomi set to launch FlipBuds Pro TWS earbuds in China tomorrow: All you need to know

The Mi FlipBuds Pro is expected to have a stem design with in-ear tips that fit your ears securely.


FP TrendingMay 12, 2021 17:17:18 IST

Xiaomi recently announced the release of Mi FlipBuds Pro or Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro earbuds. These are the company's upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that have been teased to release on 13 May. Sharing its poster on Weibo, Xiaomi also revealed the name of the TWS earbuds. The Mi FlipBuds Pro is expected to have a stem design with in-ear tips that fit your ears securely. As per the image shared on the Xiaomi Smart Life account the TWS buds come with a black case with a battery indicator on the front. The launch of 13 May is, however, scheduled only for China at the moment. There is no information about Xiaomi releasing the Mi FlipBuds Pro in other international markets.

Image: Weibo

Coming to the features, so far it has only been reported by Catch Story that Mi FlipBuds Pro will come with an active noise reduction of 40dB and will sport a black, classy finish like the charging case. The Xiaomi logo can be seen on the back of the case.

Xiaomi’s TWS earbuds portfolio comprises Mi and Redmi brands. Some of these are Redmi Earbuds S and the Redmi Earbuds 2C that are sold in India under the brand of Redmi. The company also sells the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C and the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 under its Mi brand in the Indian market. The recent additions under that portfolio were the Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds that are packed with seven hours of battery life and aptX Adaptive support.

Xiaomi's Mi-branded TWS earbuds come in stem shape while the Redmi branded TWS buds are sleeker and more compact.

Since the Redmi AirDots 3 were not sold by the company in the Indian market, it is not clear if the Mi FlipBuds Pro will make its way to the country or not.

