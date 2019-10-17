Thursday, October 17, 2019Back to
Xiaomi says it has seen a 30-40 percent increase in offline sales during the festive season

Xiaomi said it recorded sale of over 5.3 million devices during the festive sale (first phase).


Press Trust of IndiaOct 17, 2019 11:09:57 IST

Handset maker Xiaomi on October 16 said it has seen 30-40 percent increase during festive sales from its offline channel this year, across product categories. "We have expanded our offline retail presence significantly compared to where we were in festive season last year. In the first phase of the festive season, we have seen strong growth in both offline and online channels. Our offline sales grew 30-40 per cent over the last year (festive season)," Xiaomi India Head of Categories and Online Sales Raghu Reddy told PTI.

The company is confident of the growth momentum continuing as Diwali approaches, he added.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi said it recorded sale of over 5.3 million devices during the festive sale (first phase), including more than 3.8 million smartphones.

The company, which entered India in 2014 and sold smartphones exclusively online, ventured into offline retail in 2017.

It now operates its own chain of Mi Homes (nearly 80), apart from Mi Preferred Partners (over 5,000) and more than 2,000 Mi Stores (franchise model).

According to research firm IDC, Xiaomi led the smartphone market in India with 28.3 per cent share during April-June 2019, followed by players like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Realme. The quarter had seen shipment of 36.9 million smartphones. The company launched its latest Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro smartphones, Mi Air Purifier 2C on Wednesday. It also unveiled its MIUI 11 (user interface).

"Redmi Note series has been a true disruptor since Redmi Note launch in 2014. Each Redmi Note has redefined high-value product by pushing the boundaries of technology and challenging the status quo," Reddy said.

"We are extremely excited to launch our 64MP Quad camera beast...Redmi Note 8 Pro sets a benchmark for gaming and imaging with the world's first 64MP camera sensor and Helio G90T chipset," he said.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features 6.53-inch display, 64 MP quad-rear camera setup, 20MP front camera and 4500mAh battery. It will come in three variants — 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB — priced Rs 14,999 onwards.

The Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch display, 48 MP quad-rear camera setup, 13 MP front camera and 4000mAh battery. It will have two variants, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB, priced Rs 9,999 onwards. Both the devices will be available from October 21.

Reddy said its new Mi Air Purifier 2C will bring air purifiers to the masses and added that at a price tag of Rs 6,499, it is the most accessible HEPA air filter powered purifier.

Mi Air Purifier 2C features dual filtration technology, which includes a primary filter that the company claims takes care of large particles and a HEPA filter that eliminates up to 99.97 per cent of small particles (up to 0.3 micron).

