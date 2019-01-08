Wednesday, January 09, 2019 Back to
Xiaomi rolls out Apple AirPods and Amazon Echo Plus lookalikes in China

The two audio devices by Xiaomi has been listed but will be up for sale from 11 January.

tech2 News Staff Jan 08, 2019 23:48 PM IST

Xiaomi has rolled out two audio devices in China  Mi AirDots Pro and Xiaomi Xiao Ai Speaker HD.

Mi AirDots Pro Specs and Price

Mi AirDots

Mi AirDots Pro. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi had announced its semi-in-ear headphones last year at a pretty low price and now the company has come out with a lookalike of Apple's AirPods called Mi AirDots Pro aka Mi Bluetooth Headset Air. Even the case is similar!

Official renders of the headsets were leaked earlier, and now Xiaomi has made the headset official.

The Mi AirDots are priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs.4,000) and will be out for sale from 11 January. The set is available only in white.

The earphones weigh 5.8 g and support IPX4 water resistance.

They can be paired with both iOS and Android devices.

The Mi AirDots Pro offers touch control for music, calls and voice assistants. The earbuds pair easily and disconnect automatically once taken off from the ears after a standby of 30 minutes.

Xiaomi claims that the Mi AirDots can get completely charged in an hour and also offer 10 hours of continuous use.

They come with a USB Type-C charger and boast of support for AAC codec. They also support active noise cancellation (ANC) features.

Xiao AI Speaker HD: Specs and Price

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Xiao AI Speaker HD. Image: Xiaomi

As the name suggests, the speaker comes with the company's own Xiao AI voice-controlled smart assistant.

This one looks like the Amazon Echo Plus.

The speaker is designed as a three-dimensional stereo-structure giving "360-degree surround sound".

The price of the speaker is CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,100) and is currently up for pre-order, but will be out for sale from 11 January.

The speaker looks elegant with its minimalistic design and comes in two colours – dark grey and light grey. It measures 150 x 150 x 230 mm.

The speaker is made in a way that the outer coloured fabric protects the internal components from dust without affecting the quality of sound.

On the top, there are four buttons for power, volume up, volume down and play/pause.

The speaker is equipped with a Digital Signal Processor (DSP) for intelligent audio adjustments.

It also comes with a 104 mm large-calibre woofer and as for connectivity, it has six microphones for capturing voice commands, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 technology to support A2DP music playback.

