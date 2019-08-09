Friday, August 09, 2019Back to
Xiaomi rolling out Android Q Open Beta update on Mi 9 and Redmi K20 Pro

These updates are only available on the Chinese ROM versions, for now, but are soon expected to be rolled out globally.


tech2 News StaffAug 09, 2019 13:21:52 IST

Xiaomi has started the rollout of Android Q Open Beta update for two of its devices, Mi 9 and Redmi K20 Pro.

According to a report in GSMArena, these updates are only available on the Chinese ROM versions for now but are soon expected to be rolled out globally. The Android Q based MIUI skin will not bring many changes in terms of design, but the focus will be on privacy and app-specific permissions.

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a gorgeous design.

Xiaomi had recently launched the closed Beta with limited accessibility for the Mi 9 in July. The official MIUI post on Weibo reads (translated), "Xiaomi Mi 9, Redmi K20 Pro development version of the beta has now pushed Android Q upgrade for the brave teenagers." This new Open Beta is being expected to be based on the Android Q Beta 6 that was recently released by Google.

Since it is an Open Beta version and still under development, it will be coming with some bugs and stability issues, so it's best to not upgrade your primary device with this. Unless of course, you can't wait to try out the latest in Android Q.

According to TME, there is no clarification if the Android Q Open Beta is based on MIUI 10 or MIUI 11.

Here's all you need to know about the new features coming to Android Q.

In case you want to read the review of the Redmi K20 Pro, head here.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

