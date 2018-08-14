Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 14 August, 2018 21:17 IST

Xiaomi retains number one spot in mobile shipments in Q2 2018: IDC India

The data states that Xiaomi shipped as many as 33.5 million smartphones in India during the quarter.

Xiaomi seems to be clinging to its position as the number one vendor of smartphones in the country. Having lead Samsung in the first quarterly reports, fresh reports reveal that not much has changed so far.

The recently launched Xiaomi Mi A2. Image: Tech2

According to data released by IDC India, Xiaomi's increased shipment numbers represent a whopping 20 percent growth when compared to numbers from the same quarter last year. The data states that the Chinese company shipped as many as 33.5 million smartphones in India during the quarter.

Samsung on the other hand also showed an impressive year-over-year growth of 21 percent in a period which saw strong shipments of its lower-end models, that include the Galaxy J7 Nxt, Galaxy J2 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2018). Vivo too had a strong showing as its shipments grew more than double from the previous quarter, representing a 18 percent year-on-year growth.

Oppo and Transsion which filled up the other two spots in the top five saw a year-on-year growth of 15 percent and a whopping 53 percent respectively. Transsion's growth was bolstered by the growth of its offline focussed brand Tecno bringing in a growth of 26 percent, its online-exclusive brand Infinix growing by 45 percent and iTel by 15 percent.

The report also mentions that the top five vendors — Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Transsion accounted for a total 79 percent of the total shipments in the quarter which means that these brands are trying to consolidate their respective positions at the top. This also means that the brands that do not feature in the top 5 really need to pull up their socks if they want to dent the market in any way.

