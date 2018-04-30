Editors Note: Xiaomi has confirmed in a later tweet that the photo shared is the Mi Band 2. The copy has been updated accordingly.

Xiaomi has released its first official teaser for its upcoming wearable, the Mi Band 3. To recall, the Mi Band 2 was launched nearly two years back, so it's clear high time we saw an update. The teaser was in the form of an image that was posted on Xiaomi's official Twitter account.

The photo shows the silhouette of a smart band with the caption 'Can you guess what it is?' As we can see, there is no physical home button on the device and it looks very much like a wrist band. What else could it be but the Mi Band 2, right? As per a GizmoChina report, Xiaomi's CEO apparently wore a similar looking smartband during the Xiaomi Black Shark launch.

The report also states that the Mi Band 3 passed a Bluetooth certification test a couple of months ago. It would seem that the absence of a physical home button means that the Mi Band 3 will have a complete touchscreen display.

Can you guess what it is? pic.twitter.com/EstUJDUIff — Mi (@xiaomi) April 29, 2018

Hopefully, this is the update to the Mi Band 2 that we've all been waiting for.

The launch date of the device is unknown, but with an official teaser out now, the launch date can't be too far off.