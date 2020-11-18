FP Trending

Redmi Note 9 5G series is expected to launch in China on 24 November. Though there is no official confirmation by Redmi on the launch date of the Note 9 5G series, but tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed the date on his Twitter. The Redmi Note 9 5G series is expected to come in two variants. As per the tipster, Redmi Note 9 5G with Dimensity 800U will cost CNY 1,000 (approximately Rs 11,300), while Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 750G and Samsung HM2 108 MP will be priced somewhere around CNY 1,500 (approximately 16,955).

Earlier this month, Redmi Note 9 5G and its Pro variant surfaced on TENAA, confirming the specifications of the upcoming smartphones.

According to a report by GSM Arena, the Xiaomi M2007J22C is vanilla Redmi Note 9 5G. The smartphone will come with a CPU that goes up to 2.4 HZ. It will have three RAM - 4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB and three internal storage options - 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB.

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.53-inch LCD screen with 1,080 p resolution. The device is expected to obtain power with a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the camera, the phone will have a 48 MP primary sensor, and for selfies, it will come with a 13 MP camera.

Another phone in the series, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G goes with the model number M2007J17C and looks very much similar to the Mi 10T Lite 5G from the rear. The phone is expected to have Snapdragon 750G chipset and RAM is likely to go up to 12 GB coupled with 256 GB internal storage.