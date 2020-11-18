Wednesday, November 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G to launch in China on 24 November: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to feature a 48 MP primary sensor, and for selfies, it will come with a 13 MP camera.


FP TrendingNov 18, 2020 11:52:11 IST

Redmi Note 9 5G series is expected to launch in China on 24 November. Though there is no official confirmation by Redmi on the launch date of the Note 9 5G series, but tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed the date on his Twitter. The Redmi Note 9 5G series is expected to come in two variants. As per the tipster, Redmi Note 9 5G with Dimensity 800U will cost CNY 1,000 (approximately Rs 11,300), while Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 750G and Samsung HM2 108 MP will be priced somewhere around CNY 1,500 (approximately 16,955).

Earlier this month, Redmi Note 9 5G and its Pro variant surfaced on TENAA, confirming the specifications of the upcoming smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G to launch in China on 24 November: All you need to know

Redmi Note 9 Pro

According to a report by GSM Arena, the Xiaomi M2007J22C is vanilla Redmi Note 9 5G. The smartphone will come with a CPU that goes up to 2.4 HZ. It will have three RAM - 4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB and three internal storage options - 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB.

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.53-inch LCD screen with 1,080 p resolution. The device is expected to obtain power with a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the camera, the phone will have a 48 MP primary sensor, and for selfies, it will come with a 13 MP camera.

Another phone in the series, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G goes with the model number M2007J17C and looks very much similar to the Mi 10T Lite 5G from the rear. The phone is expected to have Snapdragon 750G chipset and RAM is likely to go up to 12 GB coupled with 256 GB internal storage.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Note 9

Redmi might launch a new Note 9 smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

Nov 05, 2020
Redmi might launch a new Note 9 smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate display: Report
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: A whole lot of ‘Pro’ at a low price

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: A whole lot of ‘Pro’ at a low price

Nov 12, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020