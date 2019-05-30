tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi recently announced the Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India for a starting price of Rs 10,999. The device will be replacing the Redmi Note 7 in the market as it has exactly the same specs except for a superior 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, which is the same as seen on the Note 7 Pro (Review). The Redmi Note 7S will now go on open sale for the first time, Xiaomi has announced.

The Redmi Note 7S has gone on sale once on 23 May and the second time on 29 May and both of them were flash sales. With the open sale, users will not have to login instantly to get the device and there will also be no time constraints. The open sale begins tonight at 12.01 am (31 May) on via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Speaking about the specifications, the Redmi Note 7S, features 6.3-inch Full HD+ and a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both front and back. Redmi Note 7S allows the users to unlock the phone with both the fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock option.

On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with 13 MP selfie camera and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera that features PDAF and EIS. Both the rear camera and front camera come with AI Portrait Mode.

Redmi Note 7S also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating and an IR blaster. The Redmi Note 7S runs on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support. It will feature a hybrid dual SIM/microSD slot.

