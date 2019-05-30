Thursday, May 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to officially go on open sale starting from tonight

Redmi Note 7S has gone on sale once on 23 May and the second time on 29 May and both of them were flash sales.

tech2 News StaffMay 30, 2019 15:34:42 IST

Xiaomi recently announced the Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India for a starting price of Rs 10,999. The device will be replacing the Redmi Note 7 in the market as it has exactly the same specs except for a superior 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, which is the same as seen on the Note 7 Pro (Review). The Redmi Note 7S will now go on open sale for the first time, Xiaomi has announced.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to officially go on open sale starting from tonight

Redmi Note 7S aims to plug the gap between the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7S has gone on sale once on 23 May and the second time on 29 May and both of them were flash sales. With the open sale, users will not have to login instantly to get the device and there will also be no time constraints. The open sale begins tonight at 12.01 am (31 May) on via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

 

Speaking about the specifications, the Redmi Note 7S, features 6.3-inch Full HD+ and a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both front and back. Redmi Note 7S allows the users to unlock the phone with both the fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock option.

On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with 13 MP selfie camera and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera that features PDAF and EIS. Both the rear camera and front camera come with AI Portrait Mode.

Redmi Note 7S also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating and an IR blaster. The Redmi Note 7S runs on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support. It will feature a hybrid dual SIM/microSD slot.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!


also see

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7S and Note 7 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Mi.com

May 29, 2019
Redmi Note 7S and Note 7 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Mi.com
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S launched in India starting at a price of Rs 10,999

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S launched in India starting at a price of Rs 10,999

May 20, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S first impressions: 48 MP camera at Rs 10,999? RIP Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S first impressions: 48 MP camera at Rs 10,999? RIP Redmi Note 7

May 20, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 48 MP rear camera to launch on 20 May in India

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 48 MP rear camera to launch on 20 May in India

May 16, 2019
Redmi Note 7S India launch highlights: Redmi Note 7 Pro's cameras at a lower price

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7S India launch highlights: Redmi Note 7 Pro's cameras at a lower price

May 20, 2019
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 to phase out in India and replaced by the Note 7S

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 to phase out in India and replaced by the Note 7S

May 21, 2019

science

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

Plastic Pollution

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

May 30, 2019
Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

Climate Hazard

Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

May 30, 2019
Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019