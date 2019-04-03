tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) and Note 7 to huge reception from buyers with the inital sales finishing in mere minutes. Today Xiaomi is holding another of its infamous flash sales for the Note 7 and Note 7 Pro at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores.

The highlight feature this time around will be the fact that Xiaomi could include the 6 GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, given that the company recently listed the device on its website. This variant will cost Rs 16,999 while the regular 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage will be costing Rs 13,999.

As usual, Xiaomi sales last for minutes before stocks run out so it is imperative that you log into mi.com and Flipkart as soon as the clock hits 12.00 pm.

Specifications of Redmi Note 7 Pro

Coming now to the specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

Specifications of Redmi Note 7

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery pack which is claimed to offer 2 days of battery backup. Also, Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 12 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera with the primary lens being a 1.25-micron sensor. There is also support for a steady, handheld night photography mode. The selfie camera is 13 MP.

The Redmi Note 7 will be made available in three colours — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

Xiaomi claims thath the Note 7 is more durable and scratch resistant.

