Wednesday, April 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, mi.com

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

tech2 News StaffApr 03, 2019 09:55:32 IST

Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) and Note 7 to huge reception from buyers with the inital sales finishing in mere minutes. Today Xiaomi is holding another of its infamous flash sales for the Note 7 and Note 7 Pro at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, mi.com

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar

The highlight feature this time around will be the fact that Xiaomi could include the 6 GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, given that the company recently listed the device on its website. This variant will cost Rs 16,999 while the regular 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage will be costing Rs 13,999.

As usual, Xiaomi sales last for minutes before stocks run out so it is imperative that you log into mi.com and Flipkart as soon as the clock hits 12.00 pm.

Specifications of Redmi Note 7 Pro

Coming now to the specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

Specifications of Redmi Note 7

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery pack which is claimed to offer 2 days of battery backup. Also, Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 12 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera with the primary lens being a 1.25-micron sensor. There is also support for a steady, handheld night photography mode. The selfie camera is 13 MP.

The Redmi Note 7 will be made available in three colours — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

Xiaomi claims thath the Note 7 is more durable and scratch resistant.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10


also see

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6 GB RAM variant listed by Xiaomi on its site, sale imminent

Apr 02, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro 6 GB RAM variant listed by Xiaomi on its site, sale imminent
Xiaomi announces MIUI Beta testing program for Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro users

Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces MIUI Beta testing program for Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro users

Mar 20, 2019
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale begins: Great deals on iPhone XR, Poco F1 and more

Flipkart

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale begins: Great deals on iPhone XR, Poco F1 and more

Mar 25, 2019
The Xiaomi smartphone buying guide: From Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to Mi A2

Xiaomi

The Xiaomi smartphone buying guide: From Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to Mi A2

Mar 26, 2019
HMD Global's Nokia X71 hand-drawn sketch with specifications leaked ahead of launch

Nokia

HMD Global's Nokia X71 hand-drawn sketch with specifications leaked ahead of launch

Apr 02, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: You won't find a better display in this budget

Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: You won't find a better display in this budget

Mar 21, 2019

science

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019
Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Life on Earth

Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Apr 02, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019