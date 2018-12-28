tech2 News Staff

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India in November this year, with Snapdragon 636 chipset powering the device. However, long before the smartphone actually debuted, back in August, there was a rumour floating that the Redmi Note 6 Pro would be powered by Snapdragon 660 processor. All of that anticipation was obviously killed at the time of launch. But, a month after launch now, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has again been spotted with Snapdragon 660 SoC, and this time on Flipkart, albeit briefly.

According to a tweet shared by Ishan Agarwal, Flipkart accidentally revealed a new variant of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The listing has now been removed. The new variant was listed with a Snapdragon 660 processor and a 5,000m mAh battery.

.@Flipkart just made a small error (thanks to who informed me about it) I guess which needs to be fixed fast. But yeah, we all wanted SD660 on Redmi Note6 Pro right?! But then why would anyone buy the Mi A2! @XiaomiIndia @RedmiIndia

link: https://t.co/XFmK8wSAL8 pic.twitter.com/S0twIlCL2u — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 27, 2018

The screenshot of the listing also suggests that the Redmi Note 6 Pro's new variant will be priced at Rs 15,999, whoever in the image, that price has been striked off with a special price of Rs 13,999 against it. We are assuming that the new variant was supposed to be launched during a sale or under some special offer, and hence that lowered price.

We have gotten in touch with Xiaomi to confirm the new Redmi Note 6 Pro variant, and will update this space as and when we hear something from them.

Currently, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in two variants, there is a Rs 13,999 base variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage, and the higher-end model with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 15,999.

