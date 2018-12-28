Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with Snapdragon 660 chipset spotted on Flipkart

There is no confirmation on the price or availability of the phone's new variant yet.

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 10:04 AM IST

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India in November this year, with Snapdragon 636 chipset powering the device. However, long before the smartphone actually debuted, back in August, there was a rumour floating that the Redmi Note 6 Pro would be powered by Snapdragon 660 processor. All of that anticipation was obviously killed at the time of launch. But, a month after launch now, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has again been spotted with Snapdragon 660 SoC, and this time on Flipkart, albeit briefly.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro.

According to a tweet shared by Ishan Agarwal, Flipkart accidentally revealed a new variant of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The listing has now been removed. The new variant was listed with a Snapdragon 660 processor and a 5,000m mAh battery.

The screenshot of the listing also suggests that the Redmi Note 6 Pro's new variant will be priced at Rs 15,999, whoever in the image, that price has been striked off with a special price of Rs 13,999 against it. We are assuming that the new variant was supposed to be launched during a sale or under some special offer, and hence that lowered price.

We have gotten in touch with Xiaomi to confirm the new Redmi Note 6 Pro variant, and will update this space as and when we hear something from them.

Currently, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in two variants, there is a Rs 13,999 base variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage, and the higher-end model with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 15,999.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

