Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch the live stream

The highlight of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is its quad-camera setup, with a pair of sensors in the front, and a pair at the back.

tech2 News Staff Nov 22, 2018 07:42 AM IST

At an event in New Delhi today, Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the new Redmo Note 6 Pro today. While we have already shared our first impressions of the device with you, everyone still has their eyes out to know the pricing of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Today's event kicks off at 12 pm, and you can follow the bumper to bumper update from the launch on our Twitter pageWe will be doing a live coverage of the event on our website. Xiaomi will also be live streaming the event on its official website.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a massive notch at the front which is reminiscent of the POCO F1. Image: tech2/ Kshitij

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmo Note 6 Pro was launched in China earlier this month. To recall, the smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with FHD+ resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The phone runs Android Oreo out of the box with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top.

In the camera department, it sports a 20 MP and 2 MP front camera module while on the back there are 12 MP and 5MP snappers with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. Fuelling the device is a 4,000mAh battery which happens to be the same on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price starts at IDR 28,99,000, which is about Rs 14,500 for the 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage version, while the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage version is priced at IDR 32,99,000, that translated to approximately Rs 16,500.

 

