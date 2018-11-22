tech2 News Staff Nov 22, 2018 13:11 PM IST
Redmi Note 6 pro is expected to launch in 4/6GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variants.
At an event in New Delhi today, Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the all-new Redmi Note 6 Pro at 12 pm.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in China earlier this month. To recall, the smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The phone runs Android Oreo out of the box with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top.
In the camera department, it sports a 20 MP and 2 MP front camera module while on the back there are 12 MP and 5MP snappers with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture.
The device expected to launch in India in two storage variants: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM +64 GB internal storage. The only thing that is not known are the price tags.
12:59 (IST)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launched in India with price tags starting from Rs 13,999 4 GB + 64 GB: Rs 13,999 6 GB + 64 GB: Rs 15,999 Every phone will come with an ultra-slim case in the box Rs 2400 instant cashback on Jio. You can purchase it from 12 PM 23 November on Mi.com and Flipkart Only for the Black Friday sale the Redmi Note 6 Pro Rs 12,999 and 13,999
12:51 (IST)
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro will be Made in India for India Xiaomi has emphasised on quality to deliver a more durable product Since India has a voltage fluctuation problem, so Xiaomi made a 'Made for India' power adapter that can withstand up to 380V. 3.5 headphone jack and charging port comes with rust protection
12:48 (IST)
Redmi Note 6 Pro design with a display notch Xiaomi claims that it packs in plenty of hardware including a second camera on the front. Comes with an improved curved Arc design Will be available in four colours: black, Rose Gold and blue and red
12:21 (IST)
Global VP Xiaomi & Managing Director Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain seems quite happy already!
12:04 (IST)
Xiaomi India will launch the much-awaited successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro called the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The device is expected to feature similar hardware as the previous Note 5 Pro but with added cameras at the front and better storage options. We got a hands-on with the device and you read our first impressions by clicking on the link below Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro first impressions: Improving the king of budget smartphones
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with an interesting new Portrait 2.0 bokeh mode
