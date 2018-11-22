At an event in New Delhi today, Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the all-new Redmi Note 6 Pro at 12 pm.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in China earlier this month. To recall, the smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The phone runs Android Oreo out of the box with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top.

In the camera department, it sports a 20 MP and 2 MP front camera module while on the back there are 12 MP and 5MP snappers with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture.

The device expected to launch in India in two storage variants: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM +64 GB internal storage. The only thing that is not known are the price tags.