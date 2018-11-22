Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch Highlights: Starts at Rs 13,999 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB

tech2 News Staff Nov 22, 2018 13:11 PM IST

Redmi Note 6 pro is expected to launch in 4/6GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variants.

At an event in New Delhi today, Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the all-new Redmi Note 6 Pro at 12 pm.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in China earlier this month. To recall, the smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Read our first impressions of the device here.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The phone runs Android Oreo out of the box with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a massive notch at the front which is reminiscent of the POCO F1. Image: tech2/ Kshitij



In the camera department, it sports a 20 MP and 2 MP front camera module while on the back there are 12 MP and 5MP snappers with LED flash and f/1.9 aperture.

The device expected to launch in India in two storage variants: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM +64 GB internal storage. The only thing that is not known are the price tags.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launched in India with price tags starting from Rs 13,999

    4 GB + 64 GB: Rs 13,999

    6 GB + 64 GB: Rs 15,999

    Every phone will come with an ultra-slim case in the box

    Rs 2400 instant cashback on Jio.

    You can purchase it from 12 PM 23 November on Mi.com and Flipkart

    Only for the Black Friday sale the Redmi Note 6 Pro Rs 12,999 and 13,999

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro will be Made in India for India

    Xiaomi has emphasised on quality to deliver a more durable product

    Since India has a voltage fluctuation problem, so Xiaomi made a 'Made for India' power adapter that can withstand up to 380V.

    3.5 headphone jack  and charging port comes with rust protection

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Redmi Note 6 Pro design with a display notch

    Xiaomi claims that it packs in plenty of hardware including a second camera on the front.

    Comes with an improved curved Arc design

    Will be available in four colours: black, Rose Gold and blue and red

  • 12:44 (IST)

    4,000 mAh battery on the Redmi Note 6 Pro

    Xiaomi promises a 2 day battery life with a 4,000 mAh battery

    The Note 6 Pro now supports Quick Charge 3.0 for faster charging.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Redmi Note 6 Pro offers Dual SIM VoLTE and Wi-Fi passthrough

    If you are connected to Wi-Fi with internet connectivity, it acts as a repeater for your other devices.

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Same old Snapdragon 636 SoC but with plenty of software enhancements

    30 percent faster app launches with MIUI 10

    MIUI 10 also offers Deep Sleep Recovery letting the device wake up quicker and respond faster than ever before.

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Redmi Note 6 Pro packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

    The SoC is clocked up to 1.8 GHz and comes with the Spectra  160 ISP which Xiaomi claims works well with its MIUI-enabled camera.

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with an interesting new Portrait 2.0 bokeh mode

  • 12:31 (IST)

    

  • 12:28 (IST)

    The Redmi Note 6 Pro's camera comes with AI scene detection

    The Redmi Note 6 Pro's cameras can recognise up to 32 scenes and will automatically switch modes. This is a first for a Redmi device!

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Global VP Xiaomi & Managing Director Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain seems quite happy already!

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Competition has grown rapidly since the Redmi Note 5 Pro

    A year later, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is still a great option as an all-rounder but is constantly being ignored thanks to far better hardware offered by the competition.

    There's the powerful Honor 8X, the Realme 2 Pro that comes with bragging rights and the polished Nokia 6.1 Plus.

    Xiaomi's cutthroat pricing should be its saving grace this time around going purely by the specifications on paper.

  • 12:09 (IST)

    The tried and tested Qualcomm Snapdragon 636

    With Xiaomi sticking to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with the new Note 6 Pro for the second year, it remains to be seen how the smartphone competes with the rest of the competition in terms of performance. Competition aside, Xiaomi's own devices seem to be cannibalising other smartphones in its own stable. The Android One-powered Mi A2 is a great option for those who are willing to spend little more but will get a drastic jump in performance. So yes, it all boils down to those price tags!

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Xiaomi India will launch the much-awaited successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro called the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

    The device is expected to feature similar hardware as the previous Note 5 Pro but with added cameras at the front and better storage options.

    We got a hands-on with the device and you read our first impressions by clicking on the link below

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro first impressions: Improving the king of budget smartphones

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Redmi Note 6 Pro Launch

    Hi! Welcome to the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro live blog.

