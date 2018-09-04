Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 September, 2018 12:46 IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro red colour variant to go on sale starting at Rs 14,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be on sale on Mi.com, with stock soon being made available on Flipkart.

Celebrating the fifth anniversary of Redmi, Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain has just announced that they are launching a new red color variant for its popular Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone today, that is 4 September.

The smartphone will be available for purchase today at 10 am on Mi.com. Jain said that the new colour variant will soon be available on Flipkart as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants in India. There is a Rs 14,999 variant, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant, and the other being the Rs 16,999 model, which has 6 GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi phone supports dual-SIM and runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9. It features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU.

It sports a dual camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of a 12 MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP secondary sensor that has an f/2.0 aperture. Up front is a 20 MP camera sensor.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery.

