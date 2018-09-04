Celebrating the fifth anniversary of Redmi, Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain has just announced that they are launching a new red color variant for its popular Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone today, that is 4 September.

The smartphone will be available for purchase today at 10 am on Mi.com. Jain said that the new colour variant will soon be available on Flipkart as well.

Red is my favourite colour! It is the colour of love ️❤️ Excited that we are launching the brand new Red coloured #RedmiNote5Pro, India's No. 1 selling dual camera phone! Sale starts on https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ today at 10am. 🕙 Coming soon on @Flipkart. #NayaNote 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gPFXpTc3Wd — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 4, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants in India. There is a Rs 14,999 variant, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant, and the other being the Rs 16,999 model, which has 6 GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi phone supports dual-SIM and runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9. It features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU.

It sports a dual camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of a 12 MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP secondary sensor that has an f/2.0 aperture. Up front is a 20 MP camera sensor.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery.