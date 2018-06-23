Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 Global Beta was made available for the Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro and Mi Mix 2, on 15 June. The version for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, however, now includes an option to record 1080p videos at 60 fps. Even though the chipset, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported full HD video recording at 60 fps, shooting on the smartphone was limited to 30 fps. This is no longer the case.

According to a report by XDA Developers, it is quite possible that the feature will make its way to the global beta and eventually the final release.

Users of the device, have bee able to shoot video on 4K by rooting the device. There is no official support by Xiaomi to shoot on 4k though.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in two variants — a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant priced at Rs 13,999 and a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant which is priced at Rs 16,999. You can read a comprehensive review of the device here.

The key features of the Redmi Note 5 Pro include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, with 8x Kryo 260 processor cores clocked at 1.8 GHz, along with an Adreno 509 GPU. In terms of camera, the smartphone packs in a dual-camera system on the back with 12 MP and 5 MP units, just like the iPhone X. On the front, we see a 20 MP Sony IMX376 sensor with LED selfie-light.

The device has dual-SIM 4G VoLTE capability, a rear fingerprint sensor and a 4,000 mAh battery. It is available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue colours.