Monday, August 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 13 August, 2018 14:42 IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro goes on open sale bringing much relief for buyers

Xiaomi seems to have sorted out its production woes and made its budget smartphone available 24x7.

Buying a Xiaomi smartphone has never been easy, especially if you were looking to buy the budget Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, a budget device that has turned into a hot seller, given the hardware specifications and performance it has on offer. For all those who always wanted to buy a Redmi Note 5 Pro, but either lost out on the flash sales or were simply not interested in queueing up for them, can now consider this budget monster because it will now be available on open sale on Flipkart and mi.com.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro. Image: Tech2

The Redmi Note 5 Pro. Image: Tech2

Yes, after all that waiting or giving up on the Redmi Note 5 Pro, fans can now purchase the smartphone from online retailer, Flipkart or at mi.com without waiting for weeks for the next flash sale.

Priced at Rs 14,999 for the base 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage base variant, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, literally broke the budget segment at launch offering great performance not just with its Snapdragon 636 SoC, or 6 GB RAM variant, but also its AI-enabled camera, that still performs better than newcomers in its segment.

Both the 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM models will now be available on open sale and in blue, black, gold and Rose Gold finishes.

But the competition has caught up and Xiaomi’s own Android One-powered Mi A2 smartphone comes quite close to cannibalising the sales of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. But since the 5 Pro is now on an open sale, only those who cannot do without stock Android will end up waiting for Mi A2 flash sales as the rest now have a worthy option that’s always available for purchase.

Those not so faithful to the Xiaomi brand, can also look at the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (that’s a long product name) that went on an open sale for the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants. The 6 GB RAM just like the 4 GB variant is priced competitively but is only available through flash sales.

Another option is the Honor 9N that is priced between Rs 11,999 (for the 3 GB + 32 GB storage) and Rs 17,999 for the top of the line model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. This of course comes with Honor’s own EMUI software with Android 8.0 as the base.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 to launch in India today: Here's all you need to know

Aug 07, 2018

Honor 9N vs. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: 2 brilliant smartphones but which one’s better for you?

Aug 01, 2018

Xiaomi Sale

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale: Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2 price drop and other discounts

Aug 11, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A2 to launch in India today: When and where to watch

Aug 08, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Note 5 Pro vs Honor Play vs Nokia 7 Plus: Is the Mi A2 worth it?

Aug 08, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could sport a 20 MP pop-up camera and cost CNY 3899: Report

Aug 07, 2018

science

ISRO

From the new SSLV to Chandrayaan-2, ISRO announces big plans for next 3 years

Aug 13, 2018

Artificial Wood

A scaleable new method of making artificial wood from synthetic resins

Aug 13, 2018

Eye Health

Blue light from using screens in the dark could speed up blindness: Study

Aug 13, 2018

Wearable Tech

Scientists invent fibre that can communicate, resist water, be woven into clothes

Aug 13, 2018