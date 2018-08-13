Buying a Xiaomi smartphone has never been easy, especially if you were looking to buy the budget Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, a budget device that has turned into a hot seller, given the hardware specifications and performance it has on offer. For all those who always wanted to buy a Redmi Note 5 Pro, but either lost out on the flash sales or were simply not interested in queueing up for them, can now consider this budget monster because it will now be available on open sale on Flipkart and mi.com.

Yes, after all that waiting or giving up on the Redmi Note 5 Pro, fans can now purchase the smartphone from online retailer, Flipkart or at mi.com without waiting for weeks for the next flash sale.

Priced at Rs 14,999 for the base 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage base variant, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, literally broke the budget segment at launch offering great performance not just with its Snapdragon 636 SoC, or 6 GB RAM variant, but also its AI-enabled camera, that still performs better than newcomers in its segment.

Both the 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM models will now be available on open sale and in blue, black, gold and Rose Gold finishes.

But the competition has caught up and Xiaomi’s own Android One-powered Mi A2 smartphone comes quite close to cannibalising the sales of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. But since the 5 Pro is now on an open sale, only those who cannot do without stock Android will end up waiting for Mi A2 flash sales as the rest now have a worthy option that’s always available for purchase.

Those not so faithful to the Xiaomi brand, can also look at the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (that’s a long product name) that went on an open sale for the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants. The 6 GB RAM just like the 4 GB variant is priced competitively but is only available through flash sales.

Another option is the Honor 9N that is priced between Rs 11,999 (for the 3 GB + 32 GB storage) and Rs 17,999 for the top of the line model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. This of course comes with Honor’s own EMUI software with Android 8.0 as the base.