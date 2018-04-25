Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 5 will be going on a day-long flash sale today. As a matter of fact, at the time of writing, the sale has already begun and will end at 11.59 pm today. The sale, which was confirmed in a tweet by Xiaomi, is being conducted exclusively on Xiaomi's official online store, Mi.com.

Notably, the more popular handset, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is not part of this sale. The Redmi Note 5 has been part of several flash sales over the past 1 month, however, none of them lasted for 24 hours. Both the variants of the device, which are 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage have been made available in the sale.

The Redmi Note 5 has a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, we see that the Redmi Note 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC along with the Adreno 506 GPU. As mentioned earlier the phone has 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variants.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 5 has a single camera on the back with a 12 MP sensor and f/2.2 aperture. On the front, we see a 5 MP camera with LED selfie-light.