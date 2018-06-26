The Redmi Note 5 Pro from Xiaomi was one of the highest selling devices in India and the device was launched as the Redmi Note 5 in China. The phone's popularity has resulted in Xiaomi releasing a new colour variant of the device which has been dubbed as 'Flame Red'.

Xiaomi's official Weibo account posted a photo of the variant and as of now it would seem that it will only be sold in China. The 'Flame Red' Redmi Note 5 only comes in the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage version only. The phone will be priced at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,000) with device going on sale today.

India happens to be Xiaomi's biggest market outside of China and seeing the breakthrough success of the Redmi series in the country, it seems only natural that it launches here as well. We shall keep you apprised of the latest developments regarding this new colour variant.

We had a chance to review the Redmi Note 5 Pro. You can check out our review over here.

In more recent news regarding the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Android 8.1 Oreo-based on MIUI 9.5 update will soon roll out to the device. The company confirms that the update will roll out starting 29 June, but this will happen in phases.

Xiaomi had pushed out the Android 8.1 Oreo-based on MIUI 9.5 ROM to early adopters, but the company had to soon pull it back as the update was riddled with issues.