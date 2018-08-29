Wednesday, August 29, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 29 August, 2018 15:05 IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Android 8.1 Oreo update starts to roll out to all users

In June, the Redmi Note 5 Pro received the Global Stable ROM of MIUI 9.5, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

One of the most popular devices by Xiaomi in India, the Redmi Note 5, is only now getting an upgrade to Android 8.1 Oreo. Android 9.0 Pie officially arrived to compatible devices on 6 August.

Shipped with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, the stable Android 8.1 Oreo recovery ROM for the Redmi Note 5 is now available to the public, reports XDA Developers. This is the Global version of the update and will bring devices up to MIUI v9.6.5.5.0.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro received its Global Stable ROM of MIUI 9.5, based on Android 8.1 Oreo, back in June.

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood. The smartphone comes in two variants, a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model and one with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone features a 5.99-inch FullHD+ display at a 1080×2160 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It sports a 12 MP primary sensor at the back and a a 5 MP secondary sensor up front. Fuelling, the Redmi Note 5 is a rather large 4,000 mAh battery. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Further, if rumours are to be believed, according to notorious leakster Roland Quandt, Xiaomi is already working on launching the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro — the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


