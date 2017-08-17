A Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 phone suddenly caught fire, injuring its user in Andhra Pradesh.

Bhavana Suryakiran sustained minor burn injuries on his thigh as the phone he was carrying in his trouser pocket caught fire. The incident occurred in Ravulapalem town in East Godavari district on 14 August.

Suryakiran, a small trader, was riding his motorbike when the phone caught fire. He told a Telugu television channel that by the time he stopped the motorcycle, pulled out and threw away the handset, he had sustained the burn injury. He claimed that he purchased the phone around 20 days ago. He said he would approach the court to claim compensation.

As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Xiaomi responded to the incident saying,“We take such matters seriously as customer safety is of utmost importance for Xiaomi. All of our devices go through stringent quality tests.”

According to the spokesperson, the company is trying to contact the customer to procure the product damaged as a part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, images and specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A have leaked online. The Redmi Note A series phones will be the more affordable variants of the Note series devices and come with lower-end hardware.

(With inputs from IANS)