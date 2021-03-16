Tuesday, March 16, 2021Back to
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with up to 8 GB RAM to go on first sale today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is powered by Snapdragon 687 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMar 16, 2021 09:05:41 IST

Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched the new Redmi Note 10 series in India. The series includes three smartphones: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. While, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available starting 17 March, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will go on first sale on 18 March, the Redmi Note 10 smartphone will go on its first sale today, 16 March, on Amazon and Mi.com. At the time of launch, Xiaomi also announced that on purchase of the Redmi Note 10 series customers can get up to Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Redmi Note 10 pricing

The Redmi Note 10 comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999 while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 13,999. It comes in Frost White, Shadow Black and Aqua Green colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with up to 8 GB RAM to go on first sale today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 specifications

Redmi Note 10 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display which offers 1100 nits brightness and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 687 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. According to the company, Redmi Note 10 will come with MIUI 12 and will "soon be upgraded to MIUI 12.5".

In camera department, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. Redmi Note 10 houses a 13 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for a 33 W fast charging tech.

