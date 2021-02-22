FP Trending

Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series in March and last week it confirmed that the launch event for the new Redmi Notes will take place on 4 March. The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to include three smartphones – Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, a leak claims to detail the storage, RAM, and color options of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max.

What else is launching besides the #RedmiNote10 and #RedmiNote10Pro? Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It will come in 2 storage variants & 3 color options, same as the Note 10 Pro. -6+128GB, 8+128GB

-Black, Bronze & Blue#RedmiNote10ProMax Please link & credit: https://t.co/eddP0TAUeu https://t.co/9ALaiFLWdF — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 20, 2021

The Note 10 Pro Max will be available in two storage options of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The phone will come in three color options of Bronze, Black, and Blue. This was reported by Ishan Agarwal via 91Mobiles.

The company teased a few features of the Redmi Note 10 on its official website as well, which reveals that one of the models will come with a vertically arranged quad-camera setup with curved edges at the back.

The teaser image shows a center-positioned punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera and slim bezels. The Redmi Note 10 will come with an IP52 rating for water and dust protection, Hi-Res audio, a big battery, and fast charging support.

The website also mentions the Corning Gorilla Glass layer on the front and better haptic support. The fingerprint sensor can’t be seen on the phone and could be placed inside the display, which points to an AMOLED panel.

The leaked specifications of the Redmi Note 10 suggest that the phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor, a 120Hz LCD display, and a quad-camera setup. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is speculated to get an AMOLED panel with a 108MP primary camera.

As the name suggests, the Pro Max model will be positioned higher than the Note 10 Pro in terms of specifications and price.