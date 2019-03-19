Tuesday, March 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,499

The Xiaomi Redmi Go features a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution and a Snapdragon 425 SoC.

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 13:12:08 IST

Announcing its most affordable smartphone yet — as a bonus, it's running Android GO —  Xiaomi India has today officially launched the Redmi Go smartphone in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 4,499 for a 1 GB RAM + 8 GB storage model.

The Redmi Go will go on sale on 22 March at 12.00 pm.

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,499

Redmi Go

Redmi Go specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go features a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution. For its processor, the phone is packing a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. The chipset is accompanied by 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone sports an 8 MP primary sensor with a 5 MP front-facing selfie shooter.

Fueling the smartphone will be a 3,000 mAh battery.

This is Xiaomi's cheapest smartphone yet.

This is Xiaomi's cheapest smartphone yet.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing


also see

Xiaomi

Redmi Go launch highlights: Xiaomi announces the Redmi Go for Rs 4,499 and Mi Pay

Mar 19, 2019
Redmi Go launch highlights: Xiaomi announces the Redmi Go for Rs 4,499 and Mi Pay
Xiaomi to launch the Redmi Go in India at 12 pm today: Here's all we know

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to launch the Redmi Go in India at 12 pm today: Here's all we know

Mar 18, 2019
Redmi Go to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can watch the event live

Redmi Go

Redmi Go to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can watch the event live

Mar 19, 2019
Xiaomi to announce the Redmi Go smartphone in India on 19 March

Redmi Go

Xiaomi to announce the Redmi Go smartphone in India on 19 March

Mar 15, 2019
Daily Bulletin: Pramod Sawant is new Goa CM; BJP's first list of candidates likely; UK court issues warrant against NiMo; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Pramod Sawant is new Goa CM; BJP's first list of candidates likely; UK court issues warrant against NiMo; day's top stories

Mar 19, 2019
Redmi AirDots truly wireless earbuds launched in China for as low as CNY 99

Xiaomi

Redmi AirDots truly wireless earbuds launched in China for as low as CNY 99

Mar 18, 2019

science

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Starship First Hop

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Mar 19, 2019
Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Plastic Pollution

Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Mar 19, 2019
Why science matters more than ever in the era of fake news and fallacies

Science Fakery

Why science matters more than ever in the era of fake news and fallacies

Mar 19, 2019
The environmental impact of Bitcoin can't simply be mitigated by miners going green

Bitcoin

The environmental impact of Bitcoin can't simply be mitigated by miners going green

Mar 19, 2019