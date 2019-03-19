tech2 News Staff

Announcing its most affordable smartphone yet — as a bonus, it's running Android GO — Xiaomi India has today officially launched the Redmi Go smartphone in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 4,499 for a 1 GB RAM + 8 GB storage model.

The Redmi Go will go on sale on 22 March at 12.00 pm.

Redmi Go specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi Go features a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution. For its processor, the phone is packing a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. The chipset is accompanied by 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone sports an 8 MP primary sensor with a 5 MP front-facing selfie shooter.

Fueling the smartphone will be a 3,000 mAh battery.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.