tech2 News Staff 05 September, 2018 12:37 IST
Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6 Pro are expected to launch at an event in New Delhi at 12.30 pm.
Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is slated to launch three phones namely — Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro at an event in New Delhi at 12.30 pm, today.
Out of the three Redmi phones, the Redmi 6 and 6A were launched in China in June, earlier this year and seem to have finally arrived in the subcontinent. Apart from the Redmi 6 and 6A, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi 6 Pro, which was launched globally as Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in Madrid.
The Redmi 6 is expected to sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and will pack a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.
We can expect two variants of the device — a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB of internal storage and a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.
The second smartphone slated to launch is a 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant of Redmi 6A, which will sport a taller display than the Redmi 5A at 5.45-inches.
And last is the Redmi 6 Pro. Its display stands at 5.84-inch with a 19:9 aspect ratio. We can expect three variants of the device, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.
12:38 (IST)
We are at the Redmi launch event at New Delhi. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the Xiaomi India launch.
12:17 (IST)
12:39 (IST)
Teasers reveal a phone with a notch
Xiaomi and Redmi's teasers of the launch reveal that at least one of the three smartphones launched today will feature a notch. Perhaps the Mi A2 Lite in a new avatar?
12:38 (IST)
We are at the @XiaomiIndia launch event today. #Redmi6Pro coming soon...Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/vCYG2hNQOQ— Tech2 (@tech2eets) September 5, 2018
12:32 (IST)
Launch delayed to 12:40 pm
We think the pressure of launching three smartphones at a time is getting to Xiaomi. We hope they don't delay things further.
12:17 (IST)
Xiaomi will launch three smartphones today
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is expected to launch the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and what we hear will called the Redmi 6 Pro, today. Moreover, these phones have been dubbed "Desh ke Naye smartphones". So will they prove to be "Desh ke naye smartphones"? Well, it is yet to be seen.
12:14 (IST)
Welcome to today's live blog for the launch of Xiaomi's Redmi 6 series phones.
Xiaomi will launch its Redmi 6 series lineup of phones today in New Delhi at 12.30 pm, today.
