tech2 News Staff 05 September, 2018 12:37 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 6 series India launch LIVE: Redmi to launch three smartphones today

Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6 Pro are expected to launch at an event in New Delhi at 12.30 pm.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is slated to launch three phones namely — Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro at an event in New Delhi at 12.30 pm, today.

Out of the three Redmi phones, the Redmi 6 and 6A were launched in China in June, earlier this year and seem to have finally arrived in the subcontinent. Apart from the Redmi 6 and 6A, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi 6 Pro, which was launched globally as Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in Madrid.

Redmi 6 series is slated to launch at 12.30 pm, today.

The Redmi 6 is expected to sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and will pack a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

We can expect two variants of the device — a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB of internal storage and a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

The second smartphone slated to launch is a 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant of Redmi 6A, which will sport a taller display than the Redmi 5A at 5.45-inches.

And last is the Redmi 6 Pro. Its display stands at 5.84-inch with a 19:9 aspect ratio. We can expect three variants of the device, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Teasers reveal a phone with a notch
    Xiaomi and Redmi's teasers of the launch reveal that at least one of the three smartphones launched today will feature a notch. Perhaps the Mi A2 Lite in a new avatar?

  • 12:38 (IST)

    We are at the Redmi launch event at New Delhi.

    Stay tuned for all the live updates from the Xiaomi India launch. 

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Launch delayed to 12:40 pm
    We think the pressure of launching three smartphones at a time is getting to Xiaomi. We hope they don't delay things further.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Xiaomi will launch three smartphones today

    Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is expected to launch the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and what we hear will called the Redmi 6 Pro, today. Moreover, these phones have been dubbed "Desh ke Naye smartphones". So will they prove to be "Desh ke naye smartphones"? Well, it is yet to be seen. 

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Welcome to today's live blog for the launch of Xiaomi's Redmi 6 series phones.

    Xiaomi will launch its Redmi 6 series lineup of phones today in New Delhi at 12.30 pm, today.

