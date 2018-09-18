After its first sale on 11 September, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro goes on sale once again. Today, that is 18 September, the Xiaomi smartphone will be available for purchase starting 12.00 pm, via Amazon India and Mi.com.

The Redmi 6 Pro comes in two variants — one model with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which is priced at Rs 10,999, and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which costs Rs 12,999. The smartphone comes in a black, blue, gold and red colour option.

Here's a link to our full review of the Redmi 6 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, which has a notch on the top, that enables a 19:9 aspect ratio of the screen. The smartphone runs on MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and it features a fingerprint sensor, Face ID unlocks and a smartphone unlock for authentication.

Under the hood, the Redmi 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset. For camera, it has a combination of a 12 MP and 5 MP sensors at the back, and a 5 MP sensor up front.

As for connectivity, the Redmi 6 Pro comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Finally, the smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.