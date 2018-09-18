Tuesday, September 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 18 September, 2018 09:32 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to go on sale today at 12.00 pm: All you need to know

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is priced starting Rs 10,999, and will be on sale via Amazon India, mi.com.

After its first sale on 11 September, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro goes on sale once again. Today, that is 18 September, the Xiaomi smartphone will be available for purchase starting 12.00 pm, via Amazon India and Mi.com.

The Redmi 6 Pro comes in two variants — one model with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which is priced at Rs 10,999, and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which costs Rs 12,999. The smartphone comes in a black, blue, gold and red colour option.

Here's a link to our full review of the Redmi 6 Pro.

Redmi 6 Pro starts at Rs 10,999 for the base variant and goes up to Rs 12,999 for the top end variant. Image: tech2/Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Redmi 6 Pro starts at Rs 10,999 for the base variant and goes up to Rs 12,999 for the top end variant. Image: tech2/Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, which has a notch on the top, that enables a 19:9 aspect ratio of the screen. The smartphone runs on MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and it features a fingerprint sensor, Face ID unlocks and a smartphone unlock for authentication.

Under the hood, the Redmi 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset. For camera, it has a combination of a 12 MP and 5 MP sensors at the back, and a 5 MP sensor up front.

As for connectivity, the Redmi 6 Pro comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Finally, the smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends

also see

Redmi 6 pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to go on sale in India today at Rs 10,999 via Amazon, Mi.com

Sep 11, 2018

Redmi 6 Series

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, 6, 6 Pro launched in India at Rs 5,999, Rs 7,999 and Rs 10,999

Sep 05, 2018

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 series launch highlights: Redmi 6A, 6 and 6 Pro launched in India

Sep 05, 2018

smartwatches

Xiaomi-backed Huami launches the Amazfit Cor and Pace smartwatches in India

Sep 09, 2018

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth may launch in China on 19 September: All you need to know

Sep 13, 2018

Mi 8 Youth

Xiaomi might release an affordable variant of the Mi 8 dubbed as the Mi 8 Youth

Sep 10, 2018

science

SpaceX

SpaceX's first private passenger confirmed: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa

Sep 18, 2018

AI in Healthcare

Intel's aiming to bring new levels of efficiency to healthcare tech using AI

Sep 17, 2018

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 likely to be launched on 3 January 2019 says ISRO chief K Sivan

Sep 17, 2018

Hubble Space Telescope

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope starts new mission to study the earliest galaxies

Sep 17, 2018