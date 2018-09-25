Once again the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be going up for a flash sale today. The sale will take place on Amazon India and will kick off at 12.00 pm.

In case you are interested and have a busy day ahead, you can now register to be notified a few minutes before the sale. To do that, head to the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro listing on Amazon India. There you will see two separate notify me buttons for both the variants of the phone. Whichever version you wish to buy, you can hit on ‘Notify Me’ below it, you would need to register with your name and email address and you will be sent a notification few minutes before the sale goes live.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro comes in two variants, based on the storage and RAM on offer. There is a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage option which is priced at Rs 10,999, and the other one features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which will cost you Rs 12,999.

Here's a link to our full review of the Redmi 6 Pro.

There is also a special cashback offer for new and existing Reliance Jio customers, wherein they can avail a cashback of Rs 2,200. Do note, this cashback will take the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each, in the MyJio App. Also, to be able to be eligible for the offer, you need to ensure that the Reliance Jio SIM is the first one ever that is run in your Redmi 6 Pro device and that you do a prepaid recharge of Rs 198 or above for the next 44 times. Only one Cashback voucher of Rs 50 can be redeemed per eligible recharge. Also, the recharge must be done via the MyJio app.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display in a 19:9 aspect ratio, which has a notch on the top. The smartphone runs on MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and it features a fingerprint sensor, face unlock and a smart unlock feature for authentication.

Under the hood, the Redmi 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset. In the camera department, it has a combination of a 12 MP and 5 MP sensors at the back and a 5 MP sensor up front.

As for connectivity, the Redmi 6 Pro comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Finally, the smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.