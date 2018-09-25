Tuesday, September 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 September, 2018 10:17 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro sale at 12.00 pm today on Amazon: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 12 MP + 5 MP camera at the back and a 4,000mAh battery.

Once again the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be going up for a flash sale today. The sale will take place on Amazon India and will kick off at 12.00 pm.

In case you are interested and have a busy day ahead, you can now register to be notified a few minutes before the sale. To do that, head to the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro listing on Amazon India. There you will see two separate notify me buttons for both the variants of the phone. Whichever version you wish to buy, you can hit on ‘Notify Me’ below it, you would need to register with your name and email address and you will be sent a notification few minutes before the sale goes live.

Redmi 6 Pro starts at Rs 10,999 for the base variant and goes up to Rs 12,999 for the top end variant. Image: tech2/Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Redmi 6 Pro starts at Rs 10,999 for the base variant and goes up to Rs 12,999 for the top end variant. Image: tech2/Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro comes in two variants, based on the storage and RAM on offer. There is a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage option which is priced at Rs 10,999, and the other one features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which will cost you Rs 12,999.

Here's a link to our full review of the Redmi 6 Pro.

There is also a special cashback offer for new and existing Reliance Jio customers, wherein they can avail a cashback of Rs 2,200. Do note, this cashback will take the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each, in the MyJio App. Also, to be able to be eligible for the offer, you need to ensure that the Reliance Jio SIM is the first one ever that is run in your Redmi 6 Pro device and that you do a prepaid recharge of Rs 198 or above for the next 44 times. Only one Cashback voucher of Rs 50 can be redeemed per eligible recharge. Also, the recharge must be done via the MyJio app.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display in a 19:9 aspect ratio, which has a notch on the top. The smartphone runs on MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and it features a fingerprint sensor, face unlock and a smart unlock feature for authentication.

Under the hood, the Redmi 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset. In the camera department, it has a combination of a 12 MP and 5 MP sensors at the back and a 5 MP sensor up front.

As for connectivity, the Redmi 6 Pro comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Finally, the smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to go on sale today at 12.00 pm: All you need to know

Sep 18, 2018

Redmi 6 pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to go on sale in India today at Rs 10,999 via Amazon, Mi.com

Sep 11, 2018

Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A priced at Rs 5,999 to go on sale at 12 pm today via Amazon, Mi.com

Sep 19, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 to go on sale at 12 pm on Amazon, new colour variants announced

Sep 21, 2018

Mi Band 3

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 confirmed to launch in India soon as an Amazon exclusive

Sep 23, 2018

Xiaomi Ads

Xiaomi is now pushing ads in the Settings app, here’s how to get rid of them

Sep 19, 2018

science

Wildlife Conservation

Nepal's tiger population nearly doubles in an effort lauded by conservationists

Sep 25, 2018

Public Health

Mosquito swarm driven to extinction with gene editing in an experimental first

Sep 25, 2018

Medicine

Spinal implant helps man walk again after five years of living with paralysis

Sep 25, 2018

NASA's Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity faces a glitch which needs resolution before more science experiments

Sep 24, 2018