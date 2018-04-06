If you have bought a newly launched smartphone from Xiaomi's online store Mi.com then you know the effort (and sheer luck) it takes to book one. Flash sales of the smartphone on the official store end within minutes after going live which disappoints many who would have been interested in buying the entry-level smartphone. Xiaomi finally decided to be generous and is now offering the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi 5 in an open sale on Amazon India and Mi.com.

According to a report on Gadgets360, the Redmi 5 can be bought directly without waiting for the flash sale from the official store Mi.com or the online retail store Amazon.in. The report also mentions that the smartphone comes with the Rs 2,200 cashback offer from Reliance Jio. Redmi 5 buyers will also get five percent instant cashback of up to Rs 500 if the payment is done through SBI credit cards. Other offers on the smartphone includes a 90 percent discount on Kindle eBooks (up to Rs 400).

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes in three variants including 2 GB RAM/16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage variant. All the variants comes in three colour options including Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold. The 2 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 7,999, 3 GB RAM variant comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 and the 4 GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999.

Specifications of the Redmi 5 includes a 5.7-inch HD Plus display powered by a Snapdragon 450 and a 3,300 mAh battery. The smartphone features a 12 MP camera on the rear side and a 5 MP camera on the front of the device. The rear camera also comes with a single LED flash. The storage of the smartphone can be expanded up to 128 GB using an external microSD card. The Redmi 5 comes with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Connectivity options on Redmi 5 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and 4G LTE radios with dual SIM support. There’s also GPS, an infrared port, a micro USB charging port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, along with the standard array of sensors.

(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)