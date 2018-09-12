Xiaomi's Poco F1 is a device which can be termed as the budget flagship smartphone killer and severely takes the competition straight to OnePlus. One of the things that makes the phone so great is the fact that it offers the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset on a device that starts at around Rs 20,000.

As the phone is super popular, Xiaomi, as they almost always do, will be selling the device via a flash sale. This means that if you don't manage to get your hands on the device in that period of time, you will have to wait for the next flash sale.

The third flash sale for the Xiaomi Poco F1 is going to go live today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart and Mi.com. If you want to refresh your memory on how to prepare ahead of a flash sale, you can head here. You can also read our review of the device here.

Poco F1 went on its first flash sale on 29 August at 12.oo pm, exclusively on Flipkart, and proved to the be Xiaomi's “biggest & fastest” flagship sale, according to the company. There is no information about how many devices were exactly sold but the company made in excess of Rs 200 crore.