Xiaomi Poco F1 was launched two months ago and it ran MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box. The Poco F1 also included a Poco Launcher on top. The lack of MIUI 10 was, probably, the only real complaint against the Poco F1. However, now, according to an announcement made by the company, the Poco F1 will get the MIUI 10 update by the end of this week.

With the new update, Poco has announced that the device will now get custom app icon sizes, a grid and dark mode.

Other that that, the announcement also mentions that the update will fix the device’s compatibility issue with Asphalt 8: Airborne and Asphalt 9: Legends, and the notch-covering issue in PUBG Mobile. Another issue on the Poco F1 is its inability to stream HD video on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other video streaming apps. This fix will likely come by the end of this year.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications and features

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixel resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Poco F1 features what the sub-brand is calling "LiquidCool Technology", a thermal solution that features a copper heat pipe inside the phone to help dissipate heat quicker and better.

For optics, it sports a dual camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.