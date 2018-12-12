Wednesday, December 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Play expected to be launched in China on 24 December as a rebranded Poco F1

Xiaomi Play is rumoured to be the rebranded version of the Poco F1 for the Chinese market.

tech2 News Staff Dec 12, 2018 14:43 PM IST

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is apparently working on a new device called Xiaomi Play which will be announced on 24 December.

According to a post by a Weibo user, Xiaomi Play is going to be launched at an event in China between 17 and 26 December, and the most probable date is 24, Christmas Eve.

Since the device is called 'Play,' rumours suggest that will be a competition to the Honor Play, which was launched earlier this year as a phone that was largely centered around gaming (read our full review here). The Xiaomi Play could thus be marketed as a gaming device.

Alternatively, a report by the publication Playfuldroid, suggests that the device is the rebranded version of the Poco F1 for the Chinese market.

Xioami Play to launch in China on 24 December. Image: Weibo

Xioami Play to launch in China on 24 December. Image: Weibo

Recently, the Poco F1 received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 across all its variants. Pocofone offered the slash in prices because it has sold as many as 7,00,000 units of the device globally in just three months. (Read our full review of the Poco F1 here)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Pocofone launched the Poco F1 on 22 August and it quickly became famous for being the most affordable smartphone with a flagship Qualcomm 845 SoC on board.

The Poco F1 has a "LiquidCool Technology."

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch.

It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

also see

POCO F1

POCO F1 gets a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000, now starts from Rs 19,999

Dec 10, 2018

POCO F1

POCO F1 to be sold with a Rs 5,000 discount on Mi.com and Flipkart on 6-8 December

Dec 03, 2018

Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armored Edition expected in new 64 GB, 128 GB storage variants

Nov 30, 2018

POCO F1

POCO F1 beta update brings 960 fps slow-motion video and night mode capability

Dec 05, 2018

Flipkart

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale (Dec 2018): Best smartphone deals under Rs 20,000

Dec 07, 2018

Flipkart

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is on from 6-8 December: Best deals on flagship phones

Dec 06, 2018

science

Environment

Indian 'Help Us Green' wins UN Award for recycling temple waste, empowering women

Dec 12, 2018

InSight Selfie

NASA’s InSight lander snaps its selfie on Mars using its robotic arm from above

Dec 12, 2018

Geology

Earth's climate by year 2150 will compare to the climate 50 million years ago

Dec 12, 2018

Interstellar Voyager

NASA’s Voyager 2 leaves heliosphere, enters interstellar space 41 years after launch

Dec 12, 2018