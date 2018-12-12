tech2 News Staff

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is apparently working on a new device called Xiaomi Play which will be announced on 24 December.

According to a post by a Weibo user, Xiaomi Play is going to be launched at an event in China between 17 and 26 December, and the most probable date is 24, Christmas Eve.

Since the device is called 'Play,' rumours suggest that will be a competition to the Honor Play, which was launched earlier this year as a phone that was largely centered around gaming (read our full review here). The Xiaomi Play could thus be marketed as a gaming device.

Alternatively, a report by the publication Playfuldroid, suggests that the device is the rebranded version of the Poco F1 for the Chinese market.

Recently, the Poco F1 received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 across all its variants. Pocofone offered the slash in prices because it has sold as many as 7,00,000 units of the device globally in just three months. (Read our full review of the Poco F1 here)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Pocofone launched the Poco F1 on 22 August and it quickly became famous for being the most affordable smartphone with a flagship Qualcomm 845 SoC on board.

The Poco F1 has a "LiquidCool Technology."

The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch.

It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.