tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has partnered with Cashify to launch what the company likes to call 'Mi recycle', a feature which lets users check the health of their smartphone and get its best resale value.

This is a feature and not a dedicated app, as the name would suggest because it has been built into the Mi Security app.

Xiaomi claims that the evaluation of the smartphone will be based on three key parameters — physical condition of the phone, hardware quality and current market value of the device in question.

To leverage this program via the Mi Security app, users need to initiate the hardware test option within the Mi Recycle option. You then select their city and follow the instructions for further tests, meant to ensure that your phone is fully functional.

Once the process is completed, the exchange price will be estimated and a price quote will be generated, followed by payment initiation. Users can choose to accept the payment via a bank transfer, Paytm cash, or also in the form of vouchers.

Cashify will initiate the pickup process once the amount is credited to the customer.

You can also access the Mi Recycle feature through Xiaomi's website and avail cashback coupons which can be availed on subsequent purchase via Xiaomi's e-Store.

