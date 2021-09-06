tech2 News Staff

The global wearable band market has witnessed a 5.6 percent growth in shipments with 40.9 million units in Q2 2021 globally, reported Canalys. The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has even overtaken Apple in terms of fitness band shipments in the said quarter. The report further reveals that Apple shipped the most smartwatches in the quarter that ended in June this year. Xiaomi was in the lead with a 19.6 percent share in fitness band shipments while Apple held a 19.3 percent market share.

As per the report, Mi Band 6 was one of the most popular wearables that improved the performance of the brand. Following Apple, Huawei stood at third position with a market share of 9.2 percent.

⌚: With #wristwatches accounting for over 60% of all wearable band shipments for 3 consecutive quarters since Q4 2020, @Canalys expects it to be the key growth driver for the wearable band category for years to come. https://t.co/XsneaniHfl pic.twitter.com/NGHQ5aHGW0 — Canalys (@Canalys) September 6, 2021

According to the report, Apple still managed to get the first position in the wristwatch segment with a 31.1 percent market share. Huawei stood at second with a 9 percent share, while Garmin witnessed a 7.6 percent market share. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 also managed to grab attention with its new WearOS 3 UI that resulted in getting 85 percent annual growth and fourth position in the smartwatch shipments in Q2 2021. Samsung reported a 7 percent market share in the quarter.

Going by the statement of Canalys Research Manager, Jason Low, “Vendors are attempting to make a big generational leap in smartwatch technologies. To stand out, they are improving the fundamentals, such as user experience and battery life, creating their own distinct UIs and leveraging their respective ecosystems to draw out new and unique use cases. But health tracking is the most prominent use case for smartwatches. The ability to deliver cutting-edge health-tracking features and to offer users meaningful data and actionable health insights will set winners and losers apart.”