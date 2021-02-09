Tuesday, February 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi official hints at the launch of Mi Mix 4 and Xiaomi tablets: Report

Xiaomi is expected to launch Mi Mix 4 with an under-display selfie camera.


FP TrendingFeb 09, 2021 12:59:10 IST

The Mi Mix series from Xiaomi has perhaps been the most innovative phone from the company to date. The original Mi Mix gained its popularity with its high screen-to-body ratio trend, followed by the Mi Mix 3, which was introduced with a slider design. The Mi Mix model was absent from the company's portfolio since 2019 after the Mi Mix 3 5G, but the company has now hinted that a Mi Mix 4 could be on the cards for 2021.

Xiaomi official hints at the launch of Mi Mix 4 and Xiaomi tablets: Report

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi executive and Redmi general manager Lu Weibing went on Weibo to hint at the arrival of the Mi Mix 4 and Xiaomi recently teased the new Mi Mix device for this year as part of a promotion for CEO Lei Jun’s fan Q&A session on Weibo.

Either way, the Mi Mix 4 will be making its way in 2021 but there is no word on the features, specs, design, or pricing of the new device.

According to Android Authority, the new Mi Mix device could sport an under-display selfie camera, as it is worth noting that the company always does something different on the selfie camera front, with the Mi Mix variants.

The Mi Mix and Mi Mix 2 were launched with a selfie camera placed in the lower right corner of the screen, the Mi Mix 3, on the other hand, hid the camera behind the slider screen, while the Mi Mix Alpha concept abstained from a selfie camera entirely, in favor of a primary camera with a rear display. So it could be expected that the new Mi Mix 4 won't get a conventional design like other usual phones.

Apart from the new Mi Mix, Weibing also asked users to share their views regarding tablets.

Xiaomi had launched the tablet last in 2018, called the Mi Pad 4 Plus. The tablet was powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor and housed a massive 8,620 mAh battery. We could hopefully see some new tablets from the company with high refresh rate displays and some major power upgrades.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi US ban

Xiaomi files a lawsuit seeking to overturn former Trump administration's blacklisting

Feb 01, 2021
Xiaomi files a lawsuit seeking to overturn former Trump administration's blacklisting
Xiaomi unveils Mi Air Charge – its new tech that will allow users to charge devices without any cables or stands

Mi Air Charge

Xiaomi unveils Mi Air Charge – its new tech that will allow users to charge devices without any cables or stands

Jan 29, 2021

science

Eating fat-rich foods as a child causes long-lasting changes in gut microbiome: Study

Gut Microbiome

Eating fat-rich foods as a child causes long-lasting changes in gut microbiome: Study

Feb 08, 2021
Uttarakhand glacier burst: How glaciers can 'burst', send floods of water downstream

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst: How glaciers can 'burst', send floods of water downstream

Feb 08, 2021
Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Black Holes

Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Feb 08, 2021
Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Mars Missions

Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Feb 08, 2021