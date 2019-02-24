tech2 News Staff

While the big brands Huawei and Nokia are all up for their big smartphone launch events at the Mobile World Congress, the Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi will also take the stage today for its pre-MWC event.

Notably, the Chinese brand well-known for its feature-packed budget smartphones is hosting its first MWC event this year.

Xiaomi's MWC 2019 press event will start at 10.30 am local time. The company will be hosting a live stream for the same as well. For those who wish to get all the live updates of Xiaomi's MWC event can check for the details mentioned below.

Xiaomi MWC live stream India timings

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi will be running a live stream of its MWC event today at 3 pm IST. The company is hosting the live stream on its official YouTube channel. Users can get updates on their official Twitter handle and Facebook page as well.

Xiaomi MWC 2019 event: What to expect?

Like HMD Global, Xiaomi is widely expected to showcase a bunch of products at the event. From the list, the supposed Mi Mix 3 5G is creating much hype on the e-hub.

Among other product, Xiaomi is expected to yet again showcase its new Mi 9 series that was launched recently. The 2019 flagship Mi 9 carries a few next-gen aspects including Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, fifth-gen in-display fingerprint reader, 20W wireless charging support, 48MP camera sensor and glass-encased body.

How do you want to live the #5G life? #MakeItHappen with Xiaomi. Don't miss the livestream of our launch in Barcelona on Feb. 24th. See you at #MWC19!

Facebook: https://t.co/mLnoQO08SD

YouTube: https://t.co/aawPHKshnr pic.twitter.com/sjq6gnWMK5 — XiaomiUK (@XiaomiUK) February 22, 2019

The Chinese OEM also showcased Mi 9 special edition and Mi 9 SE at the Mi 9 series launch event in China. The special edition packs a massive 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB storage and translucent back cover which although is fake. Meanwhile, the Mi 9 SE is a trimmed down version of Mi 9 that carries Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Besides these smartphones, reports widely point out on Xiaomi's foldable phone disclosure as well in today's event. The company had already confirmed to be developing a foldable phone and that it will be launched this year. While the specific timeline for the launch hasn't been shared yet, Xiaomi a few days back explained about the working mechanism of the 'double-folded' smartphone. Interestingly, the company previously released an official video of a Xiaomi executive holding a foldable phone which looked like a prototype. But whether Xiaomi showcases a fully developed commercial foldable phone at its MWC event, that remains to be seen.

