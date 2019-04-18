Thursday, April 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi MIUI Beta update brings Digital Wellbeing and Wi-Fi Probe Protection

The new features will likely roll-out to devices running MIUI 10 on lower Android versions.

tech2 News StaffApr 18, 2019 09:40:39 IST

Xiaomi may not be the fastest when it comes to Android updates, but most users don't really care and that's because the company is known for constantly adding new features to its custom skin, MIUI.

The latest Android Pie feature to be inducted into MIUI is what we know as 'Digital Wellbeing'. In the latest beta update (ver. 9.4.15), the Chinese company has rolled its own version of the feature that is almost identical to how Digital Wellbeing works on a Pixel device.

There's also not much of a difference between the latest build of MIUI 10 based on Android 7.1 Nougat and the one based on Android 9.0 Pie, which could mean that all the phones that will get the stable latest MIUI will receive this new feature.

Xiaomi MIUI Beta update brings Digital Wellbeing and Wi-Fi Probe Protection

Xiaomi's version of Digital Wellbeing on MIUI. Image: XDADevelopers

Xiaomi’s Digital Wellbeing feature works just like one offered by Google. It tells users about their screen usage as well as the amount of time spent on each app on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

XDA Developers tested the beta and they say that users can tap on each app individually to see the total screen-on-time spent on an app throughout the day. The feature will also inform users about the number of times their phone was unlocked, and even the number of notifications they received during the day or in a week.

The new app will also show the frequency of notifications received per app as well as a graph to show the number of notifications received each hour.

Xiaomi has also worked on the wellness feature that allows users to set a timer for the usage of the apps. Once the set usage limit is reached, an alert pops up in the notification shade of the user who can then choose to either dismiss it or snooze the reminder.

In Google's version of the feature on Android Pie, the icons become grey when the time limit ends, this doesn't happen with Xiaomi's feature.

WiFi Probe Protection has also been added in the latest Beta builds of MIUI. Image: XDADevelopers

WiFi Probe Protection has also been added in the latest Beta builds of MIUI. Image: XDADevelopers

The beta ROM also adds a feature known as WiFi Probe Protection' that essentially protects the data transferred to or from a device over a WiFi connection (say a public WiFi at a cafe). XDADevelopers says that the feature appears to “randomise a smartphone’s MAC address so that the actual address is not shared with the WLAN router with a probe frame,” which is basically a request from a smartphone to scan available WiFi networks in the vicinity.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

POCO F1

Xiaomi POCO F1 gets HD playback, 4k@60 recording support in MIUI 10.3.4 OTA update

Apr 05, 2019
Xiaomi POCO F1 gets HD playback, 4k@60 recording support in MIUI 10.3.4 OTA update
Xiaomi to stop MIUI 11 update for ten smartphones; security updates to continue

MIUI 11

Xiaomi to stop MIUI 11 update for ten smartphones; security updates to continue

Apr 17, 2019
Xiaomi CEO promises to cut down on pesky ads with MIUI 11, lists upcoming features

Xiaomi

Xiaomi CEO promises to cut down on pesky ads with MIUI 11, lists upcoming features

Apr 03, 2019
Xiaomi partners with Cashify to launch a feature which makes selling phones simpler

Xiaomi

Xiaomi partners with Cashify to launch a feature which makes selling phones simpler

Apr 04, 2019
Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A to no longer receive an upgrade to Android Pie

Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A to no longer receive an upgrade to Android Pie

Apr 17, 2019
Xiaomi may soon rollout its own service to compete with Netflix, Amazon: Report

Xiaomi

Xiaomi may soon rollout its own service to compete with Netflix, Amazon: Report

Apr 04, 2019

science

Cells restore life in a dead pig's brain using artificial blood in remarkable first

Neuroscience

Cells restore life in a dead pig's brain using artificial blood in remarkable first

Apr 18, 2019
Mars Base 1: China invites budding astronauts to a new simulator in the Gobi desert

Mars Base

Mars Base 1: China invites budding astronauts to a new simulator in the Gobi desert

Apr 18, 2019
Earliest molecule formed in the universe detected in space in a remarkable first

Space Chemistry

Earliest molecule formed in the universe detected in space in a remarkable first

Apr 18, 2019
Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Batteries

Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Apr 17, 2019