After Xiaomi launched the MIUI 12 in China a few months ago, the company is going to officially announce the UI's latest iteration in India today.

Xiaomi is scheduled to host the virtual launch event at 12 pm IST today, 12 August. The event will be livestreamed on the company's social media platforms.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 expected features

As per the China software update, the MIUI 12 comes with Dark Mode 2.0 where new wallpapers dimming and font adjustment can be done easily so that it will go easy on the eyes. In addition to new live wallpapers inspired by Mars and Earth, the Always-on display feature is also introduced in this UI.

Xiaomi users will also be able to keep a track record of their physical activities like walking, running, cycling, and climbing stairs. It will use its "AI motion behaviour perception algorithm" to curate the required data of these activities.

Privacy controls are also enhanced in MIUI 12. Xiaomi has introduced a new virtual ID security protocol that will prevent suspicious apps from getting your personal information from the smartphone. You will also be able to keep a record of apps and the data they have access to. This includes permissions regarding the usage of camera and location. The Mask System feature will prevent apps from getting access to sensitive information including contact lists, calendar, and call records.

A new feature called Barbed Wire will allow users to grant permission to the apps for a particular span of time. To grant permission to any app, users will have to choose between only once, every time or reject at all times.

MIUI 12 brings a new AI calling feature that can also transcribe a particular call and suggest responses. This feature is aimed at users with hearing impairment.